Rep. Nicholas Langworthy on Monday called for swift federal action on the influx of migrants from the southern U.S. border.

The freshman Republican lawmaker also urged the Biden administration to accept spending cuts and work requirements for welfare programs – two GOP priorities as negotiations on the debt ceiling between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continue.

"What we have now is chaos," Langworthy said of the border situation. "What we need is control and law and order."

Seven Western New York counties have declared states of emergency to block New York City from sending migrants and asylum-seekers to local hotels.

County Republicans have called on County Executive Mark Poloncarz to issue a similar order, but Poloncarz on Saturday said he would not issue any order that would "prohibit the housing of legal asylum-seekers in our community."

New York City has had more than 60,000 migrants arriving within the past year, forcing city officials to look for housing options outside the city, including busing people to hotels in neighboring Rockland and Orange counties.

On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said while visiting Buffalo that the state is considering all options, including using SUNY campuses as potential sites to house the ongoing surge of migrants and asylum-seekers in New York City.

Langworthy said he has sympathy for Hochul on the issue but disputed the idea that all of the migrants at the southern border were legal asylum-seekers.

"The notion that everyone is an asylum-seeker from a war-torn country? That’s nonsense," Langworthy said. "We won’t know until they actually go through a hearing. Now they can apply for asylum, but they’re getting hearing dates that are in 2028 and, meanwhile, they just go about their business as people who are here with the presumption that they could maybe get asylum."

Langworthy said he had concerns that migrants could spread polio, measles and hepatitis if they came here unvaccinated.

"Many of the migrants don’t have a record of the vaccinations," he said. "Meanwhile, we were firing nurses that were so desperately needed because they refused to get a vaccination."

Langworthy said "small, rural schools" in his district, which includes parts of the Southern Tier, could be overwhelmed in the fall if migrants settle there from New York City.

Asked whether those rural communities depend on migrant farm workers to perform the type of hard labor that many Americans don't want to do, Langworthy said he differentiates between current migrants and those who come seasonally on the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers visa program.

"The farmers acknowledge to me that it’s a complicated process but it works out very well for them," he said of the visa program.

On the debt ceiling, Langworthy said that while he hasn't "personally drawn any red lines," he said Republicans would not agree to raise the debt ceiling without spending cuts.

"We’re not talking about deep cuts," he said. "We’re talking about just holding the line. There is no reason the federal government can’t spend the same amount they did last December."

He also said his constituents would like to see new work requirements added to welfare programs before the debt ceiling is raised.

"This is something that, as I travel around my district, people have been crying for for a very long time," Langworthy said. "They would like to see a generous hand up but not a permanent dependency on our government."

Democrats have pointed out that the federal debt grew significantly under former President Donald Trump.

"I wasn’t in public office at that time," Langworthy said. "I think we’ve spent way too much money for a long time, no matter who was in the White House. The party’s over. There’s going to have to be a period of austerity following that level of spending."