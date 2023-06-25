Tuesday’s primaries won’t decide any big-ticket races like governor, president, mayor or county executive.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t interesting. In fact, the outcomes of multiple races will serve as barometers for where voters from the Democratic, Republican and minor parties are headed politically going into the 2024 election cycle.

Here are a few things to watch for Tuesday night:

Will India Walton finally get to City Hall? Not if Mayor Byron W. Brown or the Erie County Democratic Committee have anything to do with it. Party forces are working on behalf of Walton’s opponent, Zeneta Everhart, in the race for a Common Council seat representing the Masten District.

Walton, a progressive star who pulled off the unthinkable in 2021 by defeating the four-term mayor in the Democratic mayoral primary – only to lose to Brown and his write-in campaign in the general election – is back in the center of things after spending a year out of city politics.

She moved to Masten in 2022 and has singled out the lack of affordable housing as a main issue. She told The Buffalo News that she will work with public and private partnerships to increase homeownership and address the racial wealth gap.

Everhart is an equally high-profile candidate who has deep roots in Masten through her position as director of diversity and inclusion for State Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy.

Most Buffalonians, though, probably know her from the May 14, 2022, mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. Everhart’s son, Zaire Goodman, an employee at the grocery store, was shot in the neck as he tried to help an older customer with her groceries. Everhart later testified before Congress about gun violence and was Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s guest for President Biden’s State of the Union Address in February.

Everhart told The News that housing is a No. 1 priority for her and that she aims to help renters “navigate the system.” She said she has been developing a program for about a year and a half to establish a fund that renters on the East Side could access for buying empty lots and dilapidated houses in the neighborhood.

If there is a big-ticket race to be decided Tuesday, it’s probably this one (though don’t forget: the winner still needs to beat Murray Holman, a Democrat running on the Conservative line, in November).

Who will succeed Council President Darius Pridgen? Pridgen’s departure from the Common Council is a major one, and who manages to succeed him will say a lot about whether Brown will have a friendly or more adversarial Council on his hands in January.

It also will say a lot about which faction of Democrats appears to have the upper hand these days in the city, especially on the East Side. Brown’s forces have lined up behind Leah Halton-Pope, top adviser to Assembly Majority Leader Crystal D. Peoples-Stokes. She has raised big money from Albany and elsewhere, though Erie County Democrats (in a rare move) held off on endorsing her or any other candidates for the seat.

Some county Democrats – particularly those aligned with Legislature Chair April N.M. Baskin – are pulling for Cedric Holloway, a community activist and former police officer who says he has been running a grassroots effort focused mostly on door-to-door campaigning. Holloway is Baskin’s cousin.

While Eddie Egriu, a candidate who has run unsuccessfully for multiple offices, is also running, recent momentum seems to favor Matt Dearing, a former staffer for Assembly Member Patrick B. Burke who is more aligned with left-leaning candidates.

Dearing’s campaign received an unexpected boost last week with the endorsement of The Buffalo News’ editorial board, which is a group of editors and editorial writers that operates independent of the newsroom.

Looking beyond Tuesday, Rev. Michael Chapman, pastor of St. John Baptist Church, has submitted independent nominating petitions to run in November’s general election on an independent party line.

If Walton and Dearing win the Masten and Ellicott seats on the Council, it’s likely a more adversarial Council member than Pridgen will make a play for the Council presidency. If Brown’s critics fall short, expect one of the mayor’s supporters in the legislative body to fill that position.

The Republican vs. Conservative battle in the Erie County Legislature. On the other side of the political aisle, two hotly contested primaries for the Republican and Conservative parties are playing out for the 10th District seat on the Erie County Legislature.

Former Elma Council Member James Malczewski faces former Legislature staffer Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo for the seat previously occupied by her husband, State Supreme Court Justice Joseph Lorigo. Bratek-Lorigo is the daughter-in-law of Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo.

The race has seen an influx of money from the state Conservative Party, which has funded more than a dozen mailers, most of them depicting Malczewski in a negative light.

A late wrinkle is the resignation of Christopher M. Grant, who was the campaign consultant for Bratek-Lorigo, over the decision to send out a mailer Thursday touting an endorsement by controversial real estate developer Carl Paladino. Malczewski, meanwhile, sent voters a mailer stressing his endorsement by Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

This race is also a battle between Erie County Conservatives and Republicans, who clashed after Republican Chairman Michael Kracker sided with Malczewski when the seat opened upon Joe Lorigo’s election to judge. (Kracker and Lorigo said they have since patched things up).

What this tells us about November’s general election. The Republican-Conservative contest could continue on to the November general election because, theoretically, one candidate could win the Republican primary and another could win the Conservative primary.

But even if that doesn’t occur, there will be plenty of races to focus on. The biggest is the campaign for Erie County executive between three-term incumbent Mark C. Poloncarz and Republican challenger Chrissy Casilio. That campaign has been quiet in recent months but is expected to pick up after Primary Day.

Also of note is the contest for Cheektowaga supervisor between Council Member Brian Nowak, a left-leaning candidate who will appear on the Democratic line, and Michael Jasinski, a Republican.