What could top Hochul's 2023 agenda? Housing, child care and combating crime

During a mid-December speech in Manhattan, Gov. Kathy Hochul gave an early window into her agenda for 2023, her first legislative session since winning a historic election to a full term of office.

Speaking before New York City’s top business leaders, Hochul framed that agenda as a response to cracks exposed in the state by the Covid-19 pandemic, related to poverty, racism and income inequality.

“Perhaps we’ve ignored them in the past, but no longer,” Hochul said.

After former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in August 2021, Hochul immediately launched a campaign fundraising effort ahead of a general election 15 months later, where she was seeking to become the state's first female elected governor. Her biggest fights during the 2022 legislative term concerned more immediate political problems, ranging from rising crime to securing a tentative agreement on the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

With nearly four years until the next election, Hochul can set her sights on a longer-term agenda. At the top of her list is making New York a more affordable place to live and raise a family. She is especially focused on increasing the state's housing stock and making renting or buying less costly.

Hochul's Nov. 8 victory over Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin was closer than many observers expected. Exit polling indicated that for Hochul voters, the economy and jobs were a significant issue. Crime was a top issue for both Hochul and Zeldin voters.

“If she’s proactively helping local governments fight crime, and her budget priorities are economic insecurity, housing and health care, and she’s pushing hard on proposals that are both popular politically – but also on the cusp on achieving results – she could have a successful 2023,” said Democratic political strategist Bruce Gyory.

Affordability

Whether Hochul succeeds the next four years could be defined by how much housing gets built, despite significant roadblocks.

Lack of housing is especially pronounced in New York City, as well as on Long Island and in Westchester County. Hochul plans to lay out a “comprehensive” housing plan in her Jan. 10 State of the State address, with a goal of building of 800,000 new units in New York over the next decade.

"We created jobs though at three times the rate as we created housing," Hochul said in mid-December. "So that's the disconnect, leaving us with 1.25 million jobs and only 400,000 units of housing. The jobs are there, the housing is not.”

For months, her staff has been consulting experts across the country and examining what has been working elsewhere. But the New York City metropolitan region has unique obstacles, as Hochul described in an earlier, Dec. 1 speech before the New York Housing Conference.

“New York is essentially in a league of its own when it comes to constricting housing development,” she said. “And because of years-long processes – years and years, they're so cumbersome – they prevent new houses from being built here.”

By contrast, she said, cities such as Seattle; Austin, Texas; Atlanta; Miami; Denver; and Washington, D.C., are developing new housing units at a rate two to four times the rate of New York City.

Affordability problems are affecting people seeking to move to upstate New York cities, including in areas with burgeoning tech industries, she said.

“They come to a place like Buffalo because they're offered a great tech job. Now, they're having the same problems,” Hochul said. “My young staff up in upstate New York, they can't find a place to rent that they can afford. They can't. The idea of buying a house is so out of their reach.”

But efforts to build housing often face significant opposition from communities, local politicians, as well as thickets of zoning regulations.

“Every community, every small town, every local zoning board, every planning board, every community has a role to play, and they must,” Hochul said at the housing conference. “And I think all of you will help us activate the advocacy and education campaigns, that are going to be required to help people change their mindset around this challenge.”

A related issue that will come up next year: Whether to renew or replace the controversial 421-a tax abatement for private developers, which incentivizes their building of affordable housing and expired in June.

“I believe we’re going to have to get back to a form of incentives,” Hochul said on Dec. 19. “This does not happen on its own.”

Another affordability issue Hochul plans to continue tackling: Creating greater access to child care, an industry decimated during the pandemic.

Crime

During the 2022 election, Republicans sought to tie Hochul to a 2019 state “bail reform” law, blaming the law for rising crime. The 2019 law, passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed by Cuomo, eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.

During the 2022 legislative session, Hochul successfully pushed to roll back portions of the law, expending significant political capital. The topic may be revisited in 2023, although there would again be resistance in the Legislature.

Post-election, crime is still a major issue for Hochul.

“We’re working together on subway safety, keeping guns and criminals off our streets,” Hochul said in her mid-December speech in Manhattan. “We understand the urgency because none of this matters we're talking about here today if New Yorkers don't feel safe, so our number one priority will always be to protect New Yorkers.”

On the campaign trail, Hochul argued that easy access to guns was the greater problem driving crime. She has indicated that combating illegal guns will be part of her 2023 agenda.

"I'm going to be going back into the next session of the Legislature with a whole approach dealing with public safety and the interdiction of illegal guns," she told reporters on Nov. 28. "It's about getting the illegal guns to stop the flow of them."

Climate change

On Dec. 19, the state’s Climate Action Council, which was heavily stocked with Hochul administration officials, approved a long-awaited plan detailing how New York can reach ambitious goals to combat climate change.

Many of the recommendations can be implemented through regulations drafted by Hochul administration agencies. Others will require the cooperation of the State Legislature, including a bill to allow the direct sale of electric vehicles in New York. Whether Hochul chooses to expend political capital pushing certain measures, including in her state budget proposal, could determine whether they can overcome legislative resistance.

Other issues

One revelation from the lone debate between Hochul and Zeldin came during the lightning round, when Hochul was asked whether she wanted to lift the cap on the number of charter schools allowed in New York City. She responded, simply: “Yes.”

With election season over, it’s unclear if Hochul will push to increase the cap either in New York City or statewide. The state teacher’s union, which opposes increasing those caps, has significant sway in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.

Hochul plans to continue trying to lure businesses to move to New York, seeking to repeat a major victory that came in early October, when Micron Technology Inc. chose Onondaga County for what it describes as the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States, creating nearly 50,000 New York jobs. Micron will also receive a generous tax state credit that Hochul pushed through the Legislature in late June; the company is eligible to receive at least $9 billion in federal, state and local incentives, according to the Syracuse Post-Standard.

Hochul told Politico in late October that besides crime and affordability, she planned to focus going forward on “creating a more pro-business environment for small businesses to start, for MWBEs, but also to continue attracting the large mega projects like Micron, which is staggering in its scale.”

Hochul is resisting raising taxes on the wealthy in 2023, opposing a campaign by liberal advocacy groups that want to use such dollars to increase funding for education, health care and affordable housing.