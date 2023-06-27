Voters in Western New York headed to the polls for Tuesday's primaries. Here are the results in key races.
Related to this story
Most Popular
A late endorsement by controversial developer Carl Paladino has added turmoil to the red-hot race between Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo and James Malc…
Two party leaders spelled out their fears at a recent hearing before State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward, asking him to take the rare step…
Joseph Golombek Jr. has been on the Council for 24 years and hasn’t had a challenger in a primary election since 2011. Eve Shippens wants to c…
The clock is now ticking for the county to secure new space under more favorable terms before the end of next month.
Today is primary day. Here's a quick overview of many of the primary races by community in Erie and Niagara counties.