After a tough winter and other challenges, Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced during his State of the City address Monday inside Statler City his plans to invest in affordable housing, public safety and the people of the city.

Stressing a theme of resiliency and transformation out of adversity, the mayor ticked off a number of new initiatives he said are aimed at improving the lives of city residents.

"Today's State of the City address won't be as usual. It can't be. You need to see the complete picture of where Buffalo stands in the wake of what we've endured and where we're headed. That's why this afternoon my annual speech will focus on investing in our people and will include highlights from four different city budgets. These budgets will serve as our financial blueprint for our city's transformation," Brown said.

The mayor announced that the city will buy 11 new pieces of equipment for the Buffalo Fire Department, including a pumper truck and a ladder truck that was parked in Niagara Square on Monday. Brown said 24 new pieces of snow-clearing equipment and a vehicle rook to take away stranded vehicles are additional investments being made in the city's Department of Public Works fleet.

He said $1 million in city funding will go toward hiring emergency snow-removal contractors. Brown added that thanks to $10 million in state funds from Gov. Kathy Hochul, plans for a state-of-the-art Department of Public Works Campus and Resiliency Center continue to move forward.

Several hundred people attended the State of the City address, which featured a message of hope delivered by Pastor Brek Cockrell of Renovation Church and a video presentation highlighting the city's resiliency narrated by Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

"Damar Hamlin is a symbol of resilience, an athlete who met this challenge head on and embraced the challenges necessary to move forward," said Brown.

As he talked about planned investments in the city, the mayor said that violent crime was down 11% this year, while homicides have dropped 50% and shooting incidents are down 28%.

Plans for some new infrastructure investments were also announced by the mayor, including $12.5 million toward newly paved streets and nearly $8 million for new sidewalks. He said his administration is on track to produce improvements to city parks and park facilities that amount to more than $91 million since 2006.

Brown said his proposed $582 million budget for 2023-2024 continues what he said is his ongoing commitment to fiscal responsibility.

"Most importantly, we are investing in our people, and the people who need it the most," he said.

Brown announced a historic, one-time bill forgiveness program aimed at assisting thousands of struggling low-income homeowners pay off their past due water, sewer and tax bills.

"This investment is about $30 million and includes funding set aside by Gov. Kathy Hochul to help East Buffalo homeowners become current," Brown said.

"I'm also taking it one step further to ease the stress on residents during the pandemic. I have directed my departments of assessment, taxation and law not to hold a foreclosure auction this year," he added.

In order to keep up with rising costs to maintain the city's ability to provide essential services, the mayor is proposing a 3.8% property tax increase. For a home assessed at $100,000, that would increase the tax bill $46 a year.

"I'm also recommending an increase in the garbage user fee between $7 and $22, depending on the size of your tote," Brown said. "The increase we are proposing to the user fee is needed to address higher fuel costs and equipment repairs. This will make our sanitation operations self sufficient. Even with these increases, we are still lower in costs than other upstate cities and surrounding suburbs."