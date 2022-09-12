 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
VP Kamala Harris to return to Buffalo on Wednesday

Engaging the crowd

Vice President Kamala Harris gestures to onlookers after placing a bouquet of flowers at a memorial at the Jefferson Avenue Tops in late May.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News
WASHINGTON – Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Buffalo on Wednesday to host an event on the Inflation Reduction Act, the climate change and health care bill passed by Congress this summer.

A White House official confirmed Monday that Harris will be traveling to Buffalo, but no information is available yet as to exactly where or when the event will take place. The event will be the first after the administration on Tuesday launches an effort to promote the Inflation Reduction Act.

The bill sets aside $369 billion to fight climate change, mostly through a series of tax credits aimed at encouraging a switch to green energy sources. In addition, the bill will cap the amount that seniors pay for prescription drugs at $2,000 annually starting in 2025, and it also would, for the first time, allow Medicare to negotiate the price of several common prescription drugs.

Harris last visited Buffalo on May 28, when she attended the funeral of Ruth Whitfield, one of the 10 victims of the May 14 Tops market massacre. Harris also laid flowers at a memorial site at the supermarket that day.

