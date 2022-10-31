Voters will decide if New York borrows $4.2 billion to protect the environment

Voters will decide Nov. 8 if New York State should borrow $4.2 billion to reduce the impact of climate change and protect the environment.

The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Act of 2022 promises bondable funding for a variety of projects and initiatives aimed at replacing aging urban and suburban infrastructure across the state, preserving family farms in rural communities and mitigating the effects of climate change.

In a recent visit to Western New York, Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos promoted the $4.2 billion bond act as an exciting opportunity for voters in the state.

"If passed, it would be a transformational game-changer for New York," Seggos said. "This would put the state into a really solid footing for many decades to come."

The bond act would address four categories of concern: restoration and flood risk reduction; water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure; open space land conservation and recreation; and climate change mitigation.

It has the backing of labor and environmental groups across the state, but is opposed by the state Conservative Party.

"We know that clean drinking water is a big problem in older industrial cities, like Buffalo and Detroit," said Sara Schultz of the Niagara Group Sierra Club.

"So this will really support communities to update aging water systems, sewers and, of course, stormwater systems to keep sewage out of our creeks and our drinking water," Schultz added.

She acknowledged that some may be put off by the large price tag, but also noted that the measure will go a long way toward improving the health of the environment and the public by addressing long-standing environmental concerns that have since become urgent.

The Conservative Party is opposing passage of the bond act, in part, because previous environmental bond acts still have millions of dollars unspent.

In a statement released in October, Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar said New Yorkers are already suffering under the weight of expanding debt.

"New Yorkers do not need another $4.2 billion in public debt, together with its resulting debt service, due to actions by the Federal Reserve, will be issued at the highest interest rates New Yorkers have seen in decades," Kassar said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We fear New York State’s reputation for unchecked spending will result in the possibility of the State Legislature spending the entirety of the $4.2 billion on projects that should be paid with existing authorized debt, new federal sources, and pay as you go where possible," he added, while urging New Yorkers to vote no on the proposition.

State Sen. George Borrello, R-Jamestown, acknowledged that "there are some very good and needed things" in the measure, such as improvements to water infrastructure that, he said, are critical.

"The problem is, this is a very large bonding act and it's very vague as to how the money is going to be spent, and that's the part that concerns me," Borrello said.

He noted that $1.5 billion of the bonding is slated to go to green energy initiatives, of which he would not be in favor.

"I think those should be separate and away from infrastructure projects, because we've already spent way too many taxpayer dollars on these ridiculous boondoggle green energy projects," he said.

The architects of the ballot proposal have noted that, because the projects will require skilled labor, it will lead to the creation of about 100,000 jobs.

"That's fantastic, because there's going to be municipal construction projects. There's going to be prevailing wage requirements, and project labor agreements. So it's really good for labor and everything is going to be to the highest standard," said Schultz.

The bond act was also crafted with the aim of building up the infrastructure and investing in communities of color and other disadvantaged populations that have been disproportionately affected by environmental hazards, climate change and negative public health outcomes.

"This is an investment for now, a proactive investment now, as opposed to many multiples of investments we'd have to make after storms, if we don't do this right," said Seggos.

Back in 1996, New York State voters approved a $1.75 billion Clean Water/Clean Air Environmental Bond Act that was used to build new sewer treatment plants, close toxic landfills and restore wetlands, among other environmental correction projects.

For example, the state launched a $1 million project in 2001 to stop the erosion of Strawberry Island and to restore the endangered wildlife habitat of the Niagara River island. It included restoring 3 acres of wetlands to the 6-acre island – home to countless bird colonies – and building breakwalls to protect the island from wind and waves.

The work was paid for by $735,175 from the 1996 bond act funds.

The 2022 environmental bond act proposition will appear on the back of the election ballot, much to the consternation of some of its supporters.

"We just had 50 lawn signs made that say, 'Turn over your ballot and vote yes,' so we can put them around polling places," said Schultz.