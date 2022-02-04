Vote to fill Tonawanda Council vacancy splinters city Democrats

The resolutions, which were not included in the agenda available before Tuesday's meeting, both failed to pass 2-2.

Koch and 2nd Ward Councilman Carl Nocera, a Republican, supported Ljiljanich, while 3rd Ward Councilman Sean Rautenstrauch and 4th Ward Councilman David Mileham, both Democrats, supported Frizzell. White broke the tie on Thursday.

Ljiljanich, 51, is a former art teacher who previously worked part-time as a Civil Service specialist for the city. She is not a native of New York, but moved to Tonawanda after meeting her husband, David, who is.

She is a neighbor of Frizzell's and voted for him last November. She described herself as a spectator to city government who decided to try to get more involved.

"I wanted to be a part of the process," she said.

Ljiljanich takes the oath of office Saturday and her appointment runs through Dec. 31. She said she hasn't yet decided whether she will run in the special election in November to fill the remaining year on Newman's term. She must make a decision in the coming weeks because candidates soon must begin collecting enough signatures to get on the ballot.