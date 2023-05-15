Erie County's proposed Community Climate Action Plan, under development for three years, will come up for a virtual public hearing online from 6 to 7 p.m. on May 24, County Executive Mark Poloncarz's office announced.

The session will be hosted by the county's Department of Environment and Planning. To take part, register in advance at tinyurl.com/2xaspj73.

Issues addressed by the plan include agriculture and food systems, climate justice, commercial energy conservation and renewable energy, waste reduction, economic and workforce development, and transportation.

“We are proud to showcase the full draft plan to the public and are grateful to the volunteers who helped the county create it," said Deputy County Executive Lisa Chimera. "This plan addresses one of the most important threats facing our community, climate change, and will help make us safer, healthier and more prosperous,”

The plan is available for review online at erie.gov/ccap. Comments can be submitted through June 18 on the website, by emailing sustainability@erie.gov or by calling 716-858-1551 and leaving a message.