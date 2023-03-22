The six-term incumbent of Middleport lost his bid for re-election Tuesday as residents in three villages in Niagara County and 10 villages in Erie County went to the polls.

Voters in Akron and Depew approved changes in service award programs for volunteer firefighters. Candidates in most villages were unopposed.

Here's a glimpse of the unofficial outcomes as of Wednesday:

Akron: In the three-way race for two trustee positions, Darin Schultz had 181 votes and incumbent Trustee Michael Middaugh received 171 votes. Charles Roggen was third with 61 votes. Mayor Brian Perry was unopposed for re-election. Residents approved increasing the service award for the Akron Fire Company from $480 to $650 per calendar year. The vote was 182-27.

Alden: Incumbent Mark Casell, who was appointed to fill a trustee vacancy, was unopposed to serve the year remaining on the term.

Angola: Incumbent trustees Valerie Stonitsch and John Dybowski were unopposed for re-election, and Dennis Glascott was the only candidate seeking the village justice seat.

Blasdell: Mayor Rob Hefner was unopposed in seeking a four-year term and incumbent Dennis Fox and Peter Murphy also were unopposed for trustee positions.

Depew: Mayor Kevin Peterson was unopposed for a four-year term. Two candidates for trustee had been unopposed for four-year terms, but they faced a write-in candidate, Jackie Kucewicz, who garnered 141 votes. The winners are incumbent Trustee Andrew Adolf, with 247 votes, and Janelle Kraft, who had 233 votes. Residents also voted 321-40 in favor of increasing the maximum years of service credit for the length of service award program for Depew firefighters from 30 to 50 years, and the maximum projected award from $600 to $1,000.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

East Aurora: Incumbent trustees Kristin Cameron and Steve Lazickas and newcomer George Schoeneman ran unopposed for four-year trustee positions.

Gowanda: Mayor David L. Smith and trustees Carol A. Sheibley and Paul M. Zimmerman were unopposed for two-year terms.

Lancaster: Two newcomers, Tammie E. Malone Schaefer and John Mikoley, were unopposed for four-year trustee positions.

Orchard Park: Three trustee candidates were unopposed. Incumbent Matthew J. Hartung and David T. Even won four-year terms, while incumbent Dale T. Pyne won a two-year term as trustee. Incumbent Village Justice James C. Cosgrove was unopposed for re-election to a four-year term.

Sloan: Incumbent Linda Ostempowski lost her bid for a new four-year term. She received 75 votes. The winners of two trustee positions are Michele Kramarsyck, with 134 votes, and Suzanne Tofthagen, who received 120 votes.

Niagara County

Barker: Trustee and Deputy Mayor Seanna Corwin-Bradley had no opposition in her bid for the two-year term of mayor. Incumbent trustees Aaron M. Davis and Melanie Hirschman were unopposed for re-election to two-year terms.

Middleport: Daniel A. Dodge upset incumbent Mayor Richard J. Westcott, beating him 142-69. Incumbent trustees Wayne B. Blumrick and Dorothy J. Barr were unopposed for re-election to two-year terms.

Wilson: Ellen M. Hibbard won the three-year term for trustee with 251 votes. Incumbent Trustee Gary Darnell was second, with 249 votes, and won the one-year term. Stephen Smith received 52 votes and Michael Moyer had 39 votes.