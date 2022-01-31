Utica-area congresswoman to run for Southern Tier seat

And while it might seem surprising for a Utica-area representative to want to serve the Southern Tier and the Buffalo suburbs, Tenney noted in a news release that she has ties to the eastern end of the new district.

"My family business has been owned and operated in Chenango County since 1946, creating jobs for hundreds of people in our community over the years and contributing to our Southern Tier economy," Tenney said.

Tenney is the co-owner of Mid-York Press, a commercial printing and manufacturing firm that employs about 80 people in Sherburne, in Chenango County. Sherburne is in the proposed 19th District, a heavily Democratic enclave that stretches from Binghamton eastward all the way to the state line.

That's an expanded version of the current district now served by Rep. Antonio Delgado, a Hudson Valley Democrat.

Democratic mapmakers essentially split up Tenney's old district, leaving her with the possibility of opposing Delgado or running for a heavily Democratic open seat that includes Syracuse and Ithaca.

Instead, Tenney enters the 23rd District race with one huge advantage: money. She enters the race with $1.15 million in her campaign account, her campaign said Monday.