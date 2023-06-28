Establishment and incumbent candidates won across the board in this week’s primaries for Buffalo Common Council.

In Erie County’s northern suburbs, it was a different story.

In seven primaries across Amherst, Grand Island and the City and Town of Tonawanda, challengers beat out endorsed party candidates in six of them.

And the only race won by the endorsed candidate – the Democratic primary for Tonawanda Common Council president – saw a political newcomer knock off a two-term incumbent.

It’s not clear why voters here were so willing to go against the grain. And the results could certainly change during the general-election rematches.

But Tuesday, at least, was a day for upstarts in the Northtowns.

Grand Island

Council Member Mike Madigan won the Republican primary over his party's preferred candidate for town supervisor.

Madigan handily beat fellow Council Member Peter Marston Jr. by 55% to 45%, or 834 votes to 680 votes, with all primary day and early votes counted.

Madigan had a comfortable lead in early voting and this carried through primary day.

They were running for the GOP line to replace Supervisor John Whitney, who is not seeking re-election.

Now the two will face off again in November if Marston chooses to continue his campaign. As of now, Grand Island Democrats don’t have their own candidate.

"We hit over 1500 doors and received great feedback from voters and learned a lot," Madigan texted afterward. My running mate Dan Kilmer was a huge contributor to this win and to his own win as top vote getter. A good night but now on to the next step which is yet to be defined for my race."

Madigan, 59, is a senior program manager with Thermo Fisher Scientific on the island. Marston, 54, is the owner of Marston Power Equipment.

In another Tuesday upset, challenger Kilmer was the top vote-getter in the Republican primary for two seats on the Grand Island Town Board.

Kilmer, a veteran and former Lewiston Town Board member, had 37% of the vote.

GOP Council Member Tom Digati, who had the party’s endorsement for re-election, took the second ballot line at 32%.

The other Republican-backed candidate, M&T Bank vice president Joseph Spinella, came in third with just under 31%. But Spinella, like Digati, has the Conservative line in November.

Endorsed Democrats Kristen Obarka, a learning and development specialist, and Wayne West, a real estate agent, await in the general election.

City of Tonawanda

Political newcomer Mary Ann Cancilla won the Democratic primary for Tonawanda Common Council president over incumbent Jenna N. Koch.

Koch, who didn’t seek the city Democratic Committee’s support for a third term, challenged Cancilla, 39, who runs the grassroots nonprofit COT Neighbors United.

Cancilla won 53% to 46% over Koch, 41, a human resources manager in an area health care system.

"Mary Ann has worked incredibly hard since Day 1 of this campaign, and we are grateful to her and all those who volunteered and pulled together to hold the Democratic line," Gayle Syposs, the city Democratic chairwoman, said in a statement Wednesday.

Cancilla has the endorsement of the Working Families Party, as well. This sets up a rematch in the fall with Koch, who has the Conservative and GOP ballot lines.

Also Tuesday, in the 1st Ward, James M. Shiesley won the Conservative line over Council Member Monica L. Ljiljanich, the endorsed Conservative, 25 votes to 6 votes.

Ljiljanich, who has the GOP line, and Shiesley, the endorsed Democrat, will face off in November.

And in the 2nd Ward, another challenger, Christopher C. Fisher, beat endorsed Democrat and former Council Member Dawn M. Kammerdeiner in that party’s primary. Fisher won 57% to 42%.

Kammerdeiner has the Working Families line in the general election.

Amherst

A challenger from the private sector beat the endorsed candidate in the Conservative primary for highway superintendent.

Endorsed Republican Rich Wainwright, 59, is regional manager for a firm specializing in heavy equipment manufacturing, design and training.

He beat Steven E. Floss, a crew chief in charge of forestry who had Conservative backing in the contest, by 55% to 45%.

Floss had the lead from early voting results, but Wainwright surpassed him in primary day voting.

The two men are vying to replace longtime Highway Superintendent Patrick G. Lucey Jr., who is barred by term limits from seeking a third term in office.

Floss, 56, is a 34-year department veteran who until recently served as chair of the Amherst Conservative Committee.

In November, Floss will hold the Democratic and Working Families ballot lines and Wainwright will have the Conservative and GOP lines.

Town of Tonawanda

Matthew R. Braun, the former town Republican chairman, easily won the Conservative Party primary for a Town Board seat.

Braun bested the endorsed Conservative candidate, first-term Council Member Carl E. Szarek, 78% to 22%.

Braun switched his registration from Republican to Conservative to challenge Szarek in the Conservative primary.

Braun, 28, is a cybersecurity risk manager in the health care industry. Szarek, 67, is a retired Erie County employee.

In their November rematch, Braun also will have the Republican line and Szarek has Democratic and Working Families backing.