In the rural Town of Evans, anywhere from a half-dozen to 15 people a year typically register as a Conservative when signing up to vote or switching their political party affiliation.

So when more than 90 voters enrolled as Conservatives earlier this year, one might have deduced that Conservative Party leaders would be delighted.

Instead, they panicked.

Two of the party's leaders spelled out their fears at a recent hearing before State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward, asking him to take the rare step of disenrolling 68 of those voters from the Conservative Party and blocking them from voting in Tuesday's Conservative primary.

"It's an organized effort to invade our party," Charles Castiglia, chairman of the Evans Conservative Committee, told the judge.

The Republican and Democratic parties have made efforts before to undermine and take over the Conservative Party in Evans, Castiglia said. The latest "invasion" of both Republicans and Democrats who switched to the Conservative Party, he said, was coordinated by Mike Masullo, a retired Evans police lieutenant running for town supervisor and who was passed over for the Conservative endorsement in the race.

Castiglia said Masullo's friends and family switched their registrations before the Feb. 14 deadline so they could vote in the Conservative primary. Castiglia said he and other party officials identified others with connections to Masullo whom they believe switched parties simply so they can vote for him in the primary – not because they are in sympathy with the principles of the party. Conservative leaders went to court, citing a section of state election law that allows those not in sympathy with the party to be disenrolled from the party. Castiglia and other town party leaders targeted voters who changed their party enrollment after Jan. 1 and before Feb. 15.

The stakes are apparent in Evans: With 581 town voters registered as Conservative, the number of newly enrolled Conservative voters ostensibly supporting Masullo could be enough to propel Masullo to a primary victory.

"To an outsider, this sounds like a spat in a small town," Castiglia told the judge.

But to Conservative leaders, the threat also lies beyond Evans. Conservative Party officials worry that if efforts like this go unchecked, the major parties can gain control of Conservative parties in other small towns in Erie County and gain a foothold within the Erie County Conservative Committee. And that has implications for which candidates across the county gain coveted Conservative endorsements that could make a difference in an election.

Masullo, among those who party leaders want to disenroll, said the targeted voters feel like their right to vote is being suppressed.

"They never thought that this was a thing in the United States of America, that somebody can go after who they want to vote for, how they want to vote or what party they want to be affiliated with," Masullo said.

"They're being told that you don't have a God-given right to pick your party," he said, warning of the "monumental" precedent that would be set if Ward rules against the challenged voters.

"They're not doing it to protect the values of the Conservative Party," he said of the Conservative leaders. "The reason they're doing this is because they were losing the battle. They went, 'Oh, he signed up more people than we did. He's probably going to win this primary.' "

So the party's leaders decided to try and beat him in court, Masullo said.

Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo, siding with Castiglia, called what is happening in Evans "fairly new territory."

With party endorsements made before the Feb. 15 deadline to change party enrollment for a June primary election, anyone who did not gain the party's endorsement had a window to get supporters to switch parties and vote in the primary to try to win the line for the general election.

Lorigo predicted enrollment challenges like the one in Evans could become more common elsewhere.

"I think there will be more of these actions," Lorigo said.

'Trying to exercise iron grip'

The county Board of Elections is fighting the action in Evans.

Erie County Attorney Jeremy Toth, representing Republican county elections Commissioner Ralph Mohr and Democratic Commissioner Jeremy Zellner, called the disenrollment effort an end-run to keep Masullo from gaining the Conservative Party line and to disqualify voters "who apparently have the gall to support him."

Toth has asked Ward to dismiss the petition to disenroll the voters – filed by Lorigo, Castiglia and the Erie County Conservative Party – saying they were aware of the shift in party enrollments in Evans since Feb. 15 but waited too long to bring the action.

Granting the petition also would bring uncertainty into the primary race for voters and disrupt the primary election preparations already well underway, he said.

"The board seeks to enfranchise – not disenfranchise – qualified voters," Toth wrote in a court filing.

The allegations in the disenrollment request "amount to nothing more than a chairman of a minor party trying to exercise an iron grip on what is supposed to be a democratic process," Toth said. If successful on these facts, Toth said, "party chairs will be able to expel voters en masse, days before a primary, based on nothing more than a desire to ensure desired electoral outcomes."

Last week, a day before early voting started, Ward ended the court hearing without ruling on the request.

So the primary votes will count from any of the challenged Evans voters who cast absentee ballots or who vote early, Mohr and Toth told The Buffalo News.

"There's nothing that can be done," Toth said. "You can't uncount a vote."

Sympathy with the party

The Conservative Party leaders base their case on a section of state election law.

That law allows the chair of a county party committee to determine if a voter is "not in sympathy with the principles" of the party. After meeting several conditions, including holding a hearing with notice to the voter, if the party chair rules the voter is not in sympathy with the party's principles, an enrolled party member can seek a court proceeding to ask a Supreme Court justice to cancel the voter's party enrollment. The judge's role is to determine if the party chair's determination is just and whether the procedure was properly followed. The judge decides whether the voter is disenrolled or not.

Castiglia started the process in Evans with a letter to Lorigo.

After receiving his complaint, Lorigo convened a hearing of the county Conservative Party's grievance committee. A hearing notice was sent to each of the voters whose registrations were challenged by Castiglia. The hearing was scheduled for May 27 at Lorigo's law office. The notices were sent by first-class mail delivered to the post office on May 20.

On the date of the hearing, no enrolled voters showed up. But two attorneys appeared and provided affidavits on behalf of 55 enrolled voters whom they represented.

Each affidavit was identical to the others, said attorney James Ostrowski, who represents the Conservative officials.

The attorneys were permitted to speak at the hearing. When it ended, the grievance committee voted 5-0 to recommend disenrolling the 55 voters who failed to appear but who submitted affidavits and also to disenroll 13 other voters who failed to appear and failed to provide an affidavit. Lorigo adopted and ratified the recommendation of the grievance committee and determined that the voters be disenrolled from the Conservative Party.

"The group felt there was a concerted effort by the candidate to bring his friends and family into the party for the sole purpose to affect the primary," Lorigo said.

'Conservative values'

Masullo, 48, is making his first run for public office and he will be on the Republican line this fall.

He served on the town's police force from 2000 to 2021, and he acknowledges he registered as a Democrat during those years believing it would enhance his chances for promotions.

"This is a Democratic town," he said. "The minute I retired, I switched back to the Republican Party."

He sought the Conservative endorsement for the town supervisor race to secure a second line, but the Democratic candidate got it. He then registered as a Conservative so he could run in the Conservative primary and, if victorious, also secure the Conservative ballot line for the general election.

"I'm pro-life. I'm a firearms instructor. I have tons of guns," he said, and he also advocates for less government.

"So my values are conservative," he said.

And those he helped sign up share those values, he said.

"It’s a small community, and when you go around knocking on doors, trying to solicit votes, you know, I know 80% of these people," he said. "So they start asking questions and I start talking to them, and the next thing out of their mouth was 'how do I switch, I'd like to switch, those are my beliefs."