Turnout is light at polls throughout Erie County

As predicted, voters are not exactly streaming to the Erie County polls this Primary Day.

Paladino-Langworthy race dominates Primary Day, confusion reigns in redrawn Orchard Park The race between Paladino and Langworthy, one of the highest-profile congressional races in New York State, has dominated the discussion so far in an unusual August primary election for congressional and House positions necessary due to redistricting delays.

Board of Elections officials said late Tuesday afternoon that if current trends continue, turnout for the primary elections will be about 13%.

"But depending on what happens later, it might get up to 17 or 18%," said Derek Murphy, board spokesman.

Election officials have predicted all along that turnout will be light, citing voter unfamiliarity with an August election.

Tuesday's big contest is between Republicans Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino for the 23rd Congressional District's nomination, which involves voters in six other counties. Erie County comprises about 43% of the district.