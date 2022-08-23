 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Turnout is light at polls throughout Erie County

  • Updated
  • 0
Republican Voter Turnout

Kathleen Stachewicz writes on her voting ballot at the Lancaster Twin District Fire Department in Lancaster on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. 

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Support this work for $1 a month

As predicted, voters are not exactly streaming to the Erie County polls this Primary Day.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Board of Elections officials said late Tuesday afternoon that if current trends continue, turnout for the primary elections will be about 13%.

"But depending on what happens later, it might get up to 17 or 18%," said Derek Murphy, board spokesman.

Election officials have predicted all along that turnout will be light, citing voter unfamiliarity with an August election.

Tuesday's big contest is between Republicans Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino for the 23rd Congressional District's nomination, which involves voters in six other counties. Erie County comprises about 43% of the district.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfectly preserved historic arrow found in glacier in Norway

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News