Tuesday is primary day. There's another one in August. And voters have lots of questions

Did you know there's a primary this Tuesday?

Did you know there's another one on Aug. 23?

Thanks to a long and testy path to determine New York's new congressional and legislative districts, the Erie County Board of Elections must host two primary elections for voters this summer. Many county residents are learning this fact for the first time.

According to Board of Elections poll worker Darlene James on Saturday, more than half of the 300 early voters at the Delavan-Grider Community Center were not aware of the second primary in August. And upon learning of it, some voters doubted whether they'd participate because they did not know how the vote would affect them, she said.

Questions have abounded even among those aware of the dual primaries: Why are they split? Do we have to vote twice? Who's involved in each?

"I am concerned about August," said James, who has worked with the Board of Elections for 11 years.

During Tuesday's state primary, registered Republican and Democratic voters will choose candidates for governor, and Erie County Democrats will vote for county clerk.

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul will be challenged by Democrats Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams, while a field of four on the Republican ballot features Harry Wilson, Lee Zeldin, Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani. Incumbent Antonio Delgado runs against Diana Reyna and Ana Maria Archila for lieutenant governor for the Democrats, while Alison Esposito has already advanced out of the Republican Party for lieutenant governor.

Incumbent Michael "Mickey" Kearns squares off with Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman in an unusual Democratic primary for county clerk.

The early voting process, which began for Erie County on June 18, ran through Sunday. There is no early voting on Monday.

On Aug. 23, party voters will choose their candidates for open positions in Congress and the State Senate in a primary that was delayed due to a tumultuous state redistricting process. The general election is Nov. 8.

Democratic Elections Commissioner Jeremy J. Zellner said Saturday that voters are still coming to terms with a primary in June. Tuesday's vote will be the third iteration since 2019 when state primaries were moved to June to join the federal races on one ballot.

That was intended to simplify voting, save money and increase turnout. But in 2022, voting remains confusing for some New Yorkers.

Ralph M. Mohr, the Republican elections commissioner, said Friday that early voters began to grasp the concept of two primaries this year.

"People are starting to get a little more clarity as to what this primary is for," Mohr said. "Certainly the court cases didn’t help anything by creating this second primary."

Mary Prohaska said she didn't know about the second primary in August until Sunday, when she was voting at the Hamburg Moose Lodge on Church Street and a Buffalo News reporter asked her about it.

"I am not aware of it, or don't know the details about it. It makes me feel lost and a little bit abandoned," said Prohaska, 36.

She said there was no mention of a second primary when she checked New York State's election site before she headed to the polls Sunday.

"I went on the site before I came in here to look up my ballot. I went on a couple of pages on that site," she said. "You'd think one of them, I would've seen something about it."

But she didn't.

And that lack of transparency was not lost on poll workers at the Moose Lodge, as well. The consensus among the workers, who declined to give their names, is that the Board of Elections could be doing more to make the public aware that there are two primaries and why there is even the need for both.

Clear messaging becomes crucial for the Board of Elections, but also for community organizations like the Buffalo NAACP, which actively recruits residents to vote each year.

"It's especially difficult in the African American community, the minority community, to get out and vote twice," said the Rev. Mark Blue, president of the Buffalo chapter, after casting his vote at Delavan-Grider on Saturday. "It's going to be double work, a lot more money and knocking on doors to let people know the difference, that because of redistricting, it just worked out that way."

Blue, who called the primary setup "confusing" and "unfair" because of redistricting, was concerned some residents would vote only once, if at all.

The early voting process, which was instituted in New York by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2019, gives voters some flexibility to exercise their rights. "We now have 30 election days," Zellner said of the early voting period for all of the contests. "We had two days before."

Three-way Democratic primary for lieutenant governor draws attention With Gov. Kathy Hochul expected to cruise to victory in Tuesday's Democratic primary for governor, the party contest for lieutenant governor is shaping up as the more compelling race.

Erie County offers universal early voting, where registered voters do not need to vote at the polling location closest to them, but can vote at any of the 38 sites, as ballots are printed on demand at each location.

According to elections commissioners, 1,531 ballots were cast Sunday on the ninth and final day of early voting for the June primary, bringing the overall early-voting total to 11,163, or 2.5% of the 447,203 voters eligible to participate in Tuesday’s primary. Turnout in early voting among Democrats had been heavier than among Republicans, which is consistent with past elections, Mohr said Friday.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, when voters must cast their ballots at their assigned polling places. Polling locations, voting data and more is available at elections.erie.gov.

The need for a second primary in August resulted from a roller-coaster congressional redistricting process filled with accusations of gerrymandering and legal appeals. The need to redistrict was straightforward: Population shifts from the 2020 U.S. Census reduced the number of New York's elected representatives from 27 to 26, prompting redrawn districts.

After an initial bipartisan panel failed to reach a consensus on how to draw the new lines, an attempt by the State Legislature's Democratic majority was declared unconstitutional by State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister, a decision that was later upheld by the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court on April 27. McAllister then set the date for the state's congressional and legislative primaries for Aug. 23, and a federal judge blocked Democrats' appeal.

The redrawn maps that designate the 26 congressional districts were finalized May 20, too late to hold a June primary given the time required to mail out ballots.

News reporter Angelea Preston contributed to this report.

