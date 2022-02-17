 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trustee elections to be held in five Cattaraugus County villages on March 15
Polls for trustee elections in five Cattaraugus County villages will be open March 15.

Elections are scheduled for March 15 in five Cattaraugus County villages, according to county election commissioners Kevin Burleson and Cortney Spittler.

The polls will be open between noon and 9 p.m. in the villages of Cattaraugus, Delevan, Franklinville, Gowanda and South Dayton. 

In Cattaraugus, Democrats Jason A. Crawford and Chris J. Perkins are the sole candidates, each seeking a two-year term as trustee. Crawford is an incumbent, while Perkins is seeking to fill the seat currently held by Republican George Borrowdale, who chose not to pursue re-election.

Delevan trustees Darwin G. Dominessy and Patricia M. Sherwood are seeking additional four-year terms. Brandon K. Stearns, appointed in April 2021 to fill a trustee vacancy, is vying to fill the remaining two years of the term. All three candidates are running unopposed.

Two incumbent Republican Franklinville trustee candidates, Ashley Schumaker and Stephen T. Pockey, also face no challengers in their bids to return for additional four-year terms.

In Gowanda, incumbent Wanda J. Koch and Peter A. Sisti, who was appointed in August to fill a vacancy, are running unopposed , each for a two-year term.

Republican incumbents Robert W. Killock and Lynn J. Rupp are running unopposed for two-year terms on the South Dayton Village Board of Trustees.

