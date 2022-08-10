Trump's non-endorsement hangs over 23rd Congressional District primary

The central figure in an increasingly bitter primary battle between Republicans Carl P. Paladino and Nicholas A. Langworthy has few connections to the 23rd Congressional District and lives far away in Florida.

But Donald J. Trump continues to dominate the contest as both candidates hype their connections to the former president, and a key Paladino supporter now takes the offensive against Langworthy and his claims of support from the party's most influential member.

Michael R. Caputo, a former Trump administration official in the Department of Health and Human Services and a longtime Trump confidant, said he met with the former president over the weekend at the C-PAC conference in Dallas and described him as "visibly upset" about developments in the race.

"The president is not happy about Nick using his name," Caputo said. "And when he is not happy, things happen."

In a district Trump claimed by 20 points in the 2020 presidential election, both candidates are now emphasizing their connections to the former president, even though neither has gained his official endorsement. Langworthy's TV ads accurately note that Trump asked him to become new chairman of the New York State Republican Party in 2019. His ads depict him shaking hands with Trump at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in 2014.

Paladino, meanwhile, features his photo with the former president at the top of his Twitter page.

"President Trump and I have been good friends for a long-time," Paladino tweeted Friday. "I’m happy to hear he feels the same way about me."

Paladino also features on Twitter a clip of Trump recognizing Paladino – though not endorsing him – during a recent affair both attended in Westchester County.

"I love Carl," Trump says in Paladino's Twitter clip of the Westchester affair. "Carl and I have been friends for a long time."

But while the "Trump factor" has hung over the race for weeks, Caputo a few days ago began fueling the fire by sending texts to district voters that blast "desperate Nick Langworthy" for implying the former president's endorsement, and noting his own association with him over "decades."

"There is no possibility President Trump would endorse an establishment politician over a personal friend like Carl," Caputo said in his text. "Zero."

Caputo also told The Buffalo News he may not be done with attacking Langworthy over claiming an association with Trump.

"I'm upset about this," he said. "This is just the beginning."

But Langworthy notes he has never claimed anything beyond the former president's role in naming him state GOP chairman in 2019.

"I certainly have not and will not imply that he has endorsed me," Langworthy said. "Any allegation otherwise is blatantly and patently false."

But the candidate also has no problem associating himself with Trump in the Republican-dominated district.

"He's a key player and obviously someone I support wholeheartedly and maintain a wonderful relationship with," he said, adding he will seek to restore Trump policies if elected to Congress. Paladino, he noted, was expected to continue his relationship with Trump after the 2016 election, which never materialized because of continued controversial comments.

"He couldn't have a voice in government matters because of the things that came out his mouth," he said. "He blew it."

Still, Trump has not officially indicated a choice, and Paladino acknowledged so much during his news conference last week.

"It’s very tricky and, it’s very, in this case, you’ve got the New York State Republican chair – OK, for the entire state – running against me," he said then. "So the Trump administration doesn’t want to dig the hole ... to absolutely bury him.”

Paladino may benefit from local campaigning by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, a close Trump associate who is lending her own endorsement and logistical support to the candidate. But neither her office nor the Paladino campaign have yet confirmed any visit to Western New York for the North Country congresswoman who is third in the House Republican hierarchy.