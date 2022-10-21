Trump waits a while, but endorses Langworthy for Congress

As Republican Nicholas A. Langworthy campaigns in one of New York's reddest congressional districts, he now boasts what could rank as his most impactful endorsement – Donald J. Trump.

The former president late Thursday tweeted his "Complete and Total Endorsement," the phrase he has employed for years in conveying his approval of GOP candidates committed to his agenda.

"I have known Nick for a long time – he is a Great Person and a Strong Conservative Warrior who has fought Democrat Election Fraud, and WON!" Trump said. "As your next Congressman, Nick will work hard to Stop Inflation, Create Jobs, Defend the Second Amendment, Restore American Energy Independence, Support our Military and our Vets, and always Stand with Law Enforcement.

"He will be a fantastic Representative for the Great People of New York State!" he added.

Trump's backing is not unexpected. Langworthy long ago established close relations with the then-Manhattan developer as New York party leaders unsuccessfully wooed him for a gubernatorial candidacy in 2014. In 2019, Trump encouraged the party to install Langworthy as the new state chairman – a post he still holds but is expected to relinquish in January should he defeat Democrat Max Della Pia in the 23rd Congressional District.

Langworthy and his opponent in the August congressional primary – Carl P. Paladino – both emphasized their close relationship with the former president in their campaigns. But sources close to the situation indicated Trump avoided choosing between two close friends and supporters, and sat out the primary.

Some observers have expressed surprise that Trump did not immediately endorse Langworthy after the primary as he has in dozens of other contests around the country. But Langworthy insiders downplayed any suggestion of indifference on the part of the former president, who still wields vast influence throughout the party.

The move is expected to bolster Langworthy's efforts in the 23rd District, which Trump carried overwhelmingly in the 2016 and 2020 elections.