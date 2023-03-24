Two Western New Yorkers are on a state judicial panel's shortlist to succeed Janet DiFiore as chief judge of the New York Court of Appeals.

The New York Commission on Judicial Nomination submitted the names of New York Court of Appeals Associate Justice Shirley Troutman and Judge Gerald J. Whalen, presiding justice of the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, to Gov. Kathy Hochul, along with five other nominees.

They are Justice Anthony Cannataro, associate judge and acting chief judge of the Court of Appeals; Judge Elizabeth A. Garry, presiding justice of the Appellate Division, Third Department; Caitlin J. Halligan, a private practice attorney in New York City; Corey L. Stoughton, attorney-in-charge, special litigation and law reform with the Legal Aid Society; and Justice Rowan D. Wilson, an associate judge with the Court of Appeals.

Troutman, a Western New York judge for more than three decades, was appointed last year by Hochul to a vacancy on the Court of Appeals, becoming only the second Black woman to serve on New York's highest court. Prior to that appointment, Troutman began serving as an Appellate Division associate justice in 2016. Elected to State Supreme Court in 2009, she was an Erie County judge from 2003 to 2009, and began her judicial career in 1994 following her election to Buffalo City Court.

Whalen was appointed by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, in 2012, and designated as a presiding justice of the court in 2016. He was elected New York State Supreme Court Justice in 2005 for a term of 14 years serving in the 8th Judicial District. Prior to his term on the bench, Whalen was a litigation partner with Hiscock & Barclay law firm on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

"These candidates in the collective judgment of the Commission are well qualified, by virtue of their character, temperament, professional aptitude, experience, qualifications and fitness for office, to discharge the duties of that high office," said E. Leo Milonas, chairman of the Commission on Judicial Nomination, in a letter to Hochul on Friday.

The vacancy in the chief judge's office is the result of DiFiore's resignation in August 2022.

In February, the state Senate overwhelmingly rejected Hochul's original nominee to succeed DiFiore, state Appellate Court Justice Hector LaSalle, who was defeated in a 39-20 vote. All of the votes against LaSalle came from Democrats in the Senate who, in their opposition, cited judicial decisions by LaSalle that they did not feel protected abortion rights, labor unions and the rights of defendants in the criminal justice system.

In a news release from the commission on Friday, the seven nominees were described as having been selected from a diverse pool of 54 candidates, 28 of whom were women.

"I am gratified at the extraordinary quality and diverse backgrounds of the applicants received by the Commission," Milonas said in a statement. "That so many exceptional candidates were motivated to apply demonstrates the remarkable strength and depth of the legal profession in the State of New York."

Hochul has until April 23 to make her appointment. The state Senate will then have 30 days to either confirm or reject the governor's appointment.