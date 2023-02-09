The water tower that has loomed over the homes and businesses of Kenmore for nearly a century is coming down this spring.

Removal of lead paint on the aging structure could begin as soon as next month, with demolition to follow, according to village officials.

A notable part of the village skyline since it was erected in 1927, the tower's tank was drained and disconnected in the 1970s.

Kenmore Mayor Patrick Mang said the village opted to hire a contractor to take down the structure because this made more financial sense than maintaining a tower that's no longer in use.

"We actually found that it would be cheaper to demo it than try to fix it and paint it," Mang said Wednesday.

While some consider the tower a village landmark, Melissa Foster, founder and president of the Kenmore Village Improvement Society, said she's never heard from anyone who wants to keep it.

"The general feeling amongst Kenmore people that we've talked to through the years has been: 'It's an eyesore. When is it going to go?' " Foster said.

The "Million Gallon Water Tank," as it was known, was completed 96 years ago at the corner of Elmwood and Mang avenues, Ed Adamczyk, the historian for the village and the Town of Tonawanda, said in an email. It stands directly behind the village Department of Public Works building and across the street from the Mang Pool.

Adamczyk said the water tower was constructed to address complaints from residents about low water pressure and excessive water bills.

"The big water tank did not solve the issue of water pressure, though," Adamczyk wrote. "Complaints were regularly lodged, worries that fires could not be put out, etc., up to the end of WW2."

The village stopped using the water tower sometime in the late 1970s, Adamczyk said.

Kenmore now receives water from the Town of Tonawanda. Crews have repainted the tower in the decades since but in recent years its deterioration has accelerated, officials said, notably the rusting roof on the tank.

The tower is still structurally sound, Mang said, but the village felt now was the time to act.

Replacing the tank top and performing other necessary maintenance, including a new paint job, would cost more than tearing it down, he said.

The tower is part of the village's history. Adamczyk said in its early days a red arrow was painted on top to guide planes toward the airport in Cheektowaga.

And, he said, in the days before Kenmore police officers on motorcycles or in patrol cars had radios, a light on the water tower would alert them when they needed to stop back at headquarters.

"Sort of like a 'bat signal,' " Adamczyk wrote.

But there was no real push to preserve the tower, Mang said.

"It is an iconic piece of property, a landmark," he said. "Unfortunately, though, we're gonna have to take it down."

A 2020 study produced by members of a University at Buffalo School of Architecture and Planning workshop suggested painting the tank as part of a public art initiative in the village.

Foster said this idea never went anywhere.

"I don't see anybody ever agreeing on the design that would go on a canvas that large," she said.

Water towers around the country have become regional attractions, including one in Atlanta, Ill., painted with a smiley face and another in Gaffney, S.C., painted to look like a peach. Similarly, a group is trying to raise money to paint a hamburger onto a former water tower in Hamburg.

Paul Billoni owns Colvin Cleaners on Elmwood across from the tower. He said, depending on the cost, he would have welcomed the opportunity to slap his logo on the tank.

"I mean, I probably would have asked a company like mine, 'Hey, look it, if you pay for the painting, we'll let you put Colvin Cleaners all over the tower,' " said Billoni, a former village trustee. "It's kind of like Paddock put their name on the golf dome."

He said he hasn't heard anything from the village about the pending demolition.

Mang said officials will begin informing neighboring residents and businesses once they have a start date for the work.

The Village Board last year approved contracts with Wargo Enterprises of Akron to remove lead paint and demolish the tower and tank, at a total cost of $773,000, according to village records. This figure does not include engineering costs, Mang said.

It does, however, factor in the value of the scrap metal from the structure that Wargo can remove and resell. The village borrowed the money to pay for the project.

The work initially was set to be done last fall but the timing didn't work out and the start date was shifted to this spring, Mang said.

It's set to begin sometime next month and wrap up by May 31, said Kathleen Johnson, the village's clerk and treasurer.

Mang said, weather depending, the paint removal and demolition could take as little as three weeks.

He said he will know more following a pre-construction meeting with the contractor.

For a day or two during the demolition process the village will shift its public works employees over to the Kenmore Community Center on Wilber Avenue in Mang Park.

It's possible, Mang said, the village also will need to temporarily relocate residents who live closest to the water tower on Mang and Keller avenues. Temporarily closing off a portion of Mang to traffic also is a possibility, he said.

T-Mobile has a set of antennas on the tower. During the demolition, the company will set up a portable antenna known as a cell on wheels, or COW, at Mang Park, the mayor said.

The village plans to construct a replacement cellular tower on the tower site, he said.