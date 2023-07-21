Tonawanda is nearing the conclusion of a project meant to update a town zoning law that dates back to the 1940s.

Officials say the current "patchwork of contrarian code language" resulted from the many changes made to the law over the decades.

A revised zoning law should create a clear, streamlined set of rules that's easier for developers and property owners to understand, according to the town.

The provisions in the proposed law include: a short-term rental ban in the single-family residential district; new requirements for minimum lot size and accessory structure sizes; an expanded mixed-use zone that promotes cleaner and greener uses in the River Road corridor; and two new districts created to protect remaining open spaces and community facilities.

The draft law includes all of the zoning recommendations in the town's 2015 comprehensive plan.

Town planners will present details of the draft zoning law in a virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Registration is required; you can do so by clicking on the calendar listing for July 25 at tonawanda.ny.us.

The Town Board will hold a public hearing later this year before voting on the plan.