Tonawanda supervisor, other Democrats seeking re-election

  • Updated
  • 0
Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger and three other incumbent town officials have received the backing of town Democrats for another term in office.

The committee met Saturday and endorsed Emminger, Town Councilman Carl Szarek, Town Clerk Marguerite Greco and Town Justice J. Mark Gruber for re-election, Tonawanda Democratic Chairman John Crangle said.

Emminger, who runs a real estate appraisal company, served on the Town Board before winning election as supervisor in 2015 and again in 2019. Under the town's term-limits law, this is the final time he can seek election to the supervisor's post.

Szarek, first elected in 2019, is a retired Erie County official.

Greco was first elected clerk in 2011, and Gruber has served as a town justice since his initial election in 2007.

The town Republican Committee meets next month to make its endorsements.

Town Republican Chairman Matthew Braun is planning a campaign for Szarek's Town Board seat and would step down from his party post if he does launch a run for office.

News Staff Reporter

I report on development, government, crime and schools in the northern Erie County suburbs. I grew up in the Town of Tonawanda and worked at the Post-Standard in Syracuse before joining The News in 2001. Email: swatson@buffnews.com

Supervisor Joe Emminger easily wins re-election in Tonawanda

GOP seeks to break Democratic lock in Tonawanda

