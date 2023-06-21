Tonawanda Common Council President Jenna N. Koch's falling out with the city Democratic Committee is so complete she didn't even ask for the party's support in her bid for a third term.

Instead, the registered Democrat is seeking to win the ballot line from Mary Ann Cancilla, a community volunteer, in the primary.

Koch said she refused to do the party's bidding and that's why committee members have rebuffed her. Now, she touts her track record in the job, particularly with constituent service, as a key reason voters should give her their support.

"I represent the entire City of Tonawanda. That includes independent voters. That includes Republicans, Democrats, Conservatives – I represent all walks of life, all families. So I would say that proves that this incumbent knows how to reach across the aisle and work together to accomplish a goal," said Koch, 41, a human resources manager in an area health care system.

Democrats say it's Koch who has turned her back on the party, citing her acceptance of the Republican and Conservative endorsements for re-election as only the most recent example.

They are instead supporting Cancilla, 39, who runs the grassroots nonprofit COT Neighbors United and is making her first run for office.

"I'm not here to just complain about things; I'm here to take action," Cancilla said. "So when I see something that I don't like, or that I think could be better, I want to get involved. I want to move the city forward."

The Koch-Cancilla primary is the latest sign of the divisions within the city Democratic Party.

Koch pins the blame on the rift on the party leadership, including polarizing former Mayor Rick Davis.

Koch, who with fellow Council members clashed frequently with Davis over how the city was run, did not support his 2021 re-election bid. But she also declined the request of longtime city Democratic Chairwoman Gayle Syposs to challenge Davis in a primary.

"The committee's blaming me for his loss," Koch said of Davis, who was defeated by current Mayor John White, a Republican with whom Koch has a cordial relationship.

This, combined with her vote to appoint a Republican to fill a vacant Council seat, are why Koch said the Democratic Committee has turned on her.

"So I'm out of grandmother's will," she said. "And it's true. I get it. That's politics. I understand that. And we move on."

She said she has faith that rank-and-file city Democrats will give her their support in the primary.

Koch said voters don't like the nastiness they've seen in the primary election and previous election years.

"Their message has been filled with attacks, personal attacks, and hate. And it's a few, select people on the Democratic Committee. But that's their message," Koch said. "They're not promoting their candidate. They're not saying what she intends to do."

On Facebook, she posted about the theft of 14 of her lawn signs by a teenager who said he was put up to the crime by someone else. Koch said she doesn't believe the Cancilla campaign was involved in the thefts, which city police confirmed, and Syposs said Cancilla signs also have gone missing during this campaign.

Cancilla, for her part, said residents she talks to want to see change and primarily are frustrated with rising taxes in the city.

"That's my No. 1 concern," she said. "We really need to dive into the budget – really, really understand all aspects of it – and try to come up with solutions that don't involve continually raising taxes for the residents."

Koch, in response, said she is just one vote out of five on city budgets.

Further, Cancilla said voters also are concerned with the tone on the Council and said someone with her experience as a manager and her ability to work well with others is better suited for the role.

And Cancilla said she wants the Council president to get back to her traditional duties, as outlined in the City Charter, and away from micromanaging city operations.

"I really think it's simple: Bring it back to the Charter," she said. "Have the Council president run the meetings. Manage the Council. Run a cohesive Council."

Another point city Democrats are hammering in the campaign is a vote for Cancilla allows for a true, general-election showdown between the two women.

Cancilla has the endorsement of the Working Families Party but, Democratic officials said, few city voters belong to that party. If Koch wins Tuesday's primary, in addition to the Republican and Conservative endorsements, the race would be all but over, Tonawanda Democrats argue.

"She and her conservative Republican supporters are trying to steal the Democratic line and render the November election all but irrelevant," Davis, now the acting city Democratic chair, said of Koch.

No matter who wins Tuesday, Koch insisted, voters still will have a choice in November.

Also Tuesday, two primary elections for ward-based Council seats will take place.

In the 1st Ward, incumbent Monica L. Ljiljanich, a Republican and the endorsed Conservative candidate, is facing a primary challenge from James M. Shiesley, a registered Conservative.

Ljiljanich, a Civil Service manager at Erie County Medical Center, was appointed to the Council last year before winning a special election unopposed last fall. Shiesley, a retired city police officer making his first run for office, has the Democratic endorsement.

And in the 2nd Ward, former Councilwoman Dawn M. Kammerdeiner, who lost her re-election bid two years ago, is the endorsed Democratic candidate in that party's primary.

She faces a challenge for the Democratic ballot line from Christopher C. Fisher, an Army veteran and retired New York City police officer appointed by White to oversee strategies for community engagement.