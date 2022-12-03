Thruway travel will become more expensive under a rate hike proposal

At a meeting on Monday, the state Thruway Authority is beginning consideration of a rate increase on E-ZPass fees that would take effect in 2024.

The authority’s top staffer is proposing that for E-ZPass holders statewide, rates in 2024 would increase by 5% anywhere on the Thruway. And in 2027, there would be another 5% increase.

The exception would be the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, where between 2024 and 2027, the cost would increase by 50 cents annually, to $7.75 by 2027.

In addition, for those paying tolls by mail rather than E-ZPass, the rate would jump to 75% above the E-ZPass rate, up from a current 30% differential. Drivers that don’t use E-ZPass are generally less frequent users of toll roads.

According to a memo written by the authority’s executive director, Matthew Driscoll, the body “currently projects additional revenue needs above the levels generated by the existing toll rates beginning in 2024.”

“Additional revenues will be necessary to allow the Thruway Authority to responsibly meet future capital needs, fund outstanding debt and continue to provide reliable service to its patrons,” he wrote in the memo. “Considering the recent landmark investments made into the system and the significant role the Thruway plays in the New York State and regional economies, it is imperative that actions be taken now to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the continued reliability of the system.”

If the motion passes at Monday’s meeting, the authority would then begin a process of holding public hearings and receiving public comment before voting on a final plan within the next year.

“Tolls remain frozen through 2023 and if passed, we will maintain some of the lowest toll rates in the nation,” said Thruway Authority spokeswoman Jennifer Givner. “As a tolling authority, we receive no state, federal or local tax dollars to support our operations, and when effective, we will not have had a system-wide toll increase for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years. This is a responsible financial plan to ensure the Authority will meet its growing capital and infrastructure needs for a system that is approaching 70 years in age.”

As one example of the possible rate change, a 42-mile drive on I-90 from the LeRoy exit (47) to the Williamsville exit (50) would increase from $1.87 currently to $1.96 in 2024 and then $2.06 in 2027.

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, a Republican from North Tonawanda, slammed Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration for considering the proposal.

“Rather than rein in spending the way most families are doing, unelected bureaucrats appointed by the governor are moving to siphon more money away from the public and into their own hands,” Ortt said in a prepared statement. “Governor Hochul is throwing struggling New Yorkers right under the bus not even three weeks after she’s been reelected. This year-end surprise is cowardly and just plain wrong. I am calling on the governor to immediately shelve this new tax on driving, and reject any more toll hikes on already struggling New York families”.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, a capital region Democrat, also criticized the proposal and said he has introduced new legislation to enact a “much-needed two-year toll-hike freeze.”

“I urge the governor and State Legislature to reject this proposal and take action to help New Yorkers keep more of their hard-earned money where it belongs – in their pockets,” he said.

Driscoll, the former mayor of Syracuse, is leaving the Thruway Authority soon. On Dec. 20, he is “retiring from his career in public service,” according to the agency.