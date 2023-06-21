It’s not unheard of to have a Republican primary in the Town of Orchard Park, but it’s usually for town justice.

This year, there's something longtime Republicans can't recall seeing: There are three candidates in the GOP primary on Tuesday for two Council seats: incumbent Scott Honer, Dwight Mateer and John Mariano.

Honer and Mateer are the endorsed Republicans, and they have the Conservative endorsement. Mariano is a Republican who will appear on the Democratic line for the Town Board seat in November.

“For us, this is a very new experience,” Orchard Park GOP Chairman Harold Fabinsky said.

There was a GOP primary for supervisor in 2017. In 2009, there was one for highway superintendent.

The party also had five primaries for town justice during the last 20 years.

Turnout in the seven town GOP primaries since 2003 has never reached 1,500.

Mariano, who retired from the Orchard Park Police Department in 2021, said he changed his affiliation from Democrat to Republican about two years ago because his personal beliefs and views had changed. He said after he started getting signatures on petitions to run for Town Council, he was approached by Democrats, who eventually offered to endorse him and he accepted.

His petitions to run in the Republican primary were submitted by a member of the Erie County Democratic Committee.

“They did offer to go through my list of signatures once completed to make sure that everything was in order, which I was grateful for,” Mariano said. “There are no rules on who can turn in a candidate's signatures, so they did offer to do it for me because they had others to turn in as well.”

Fabinsky said Mariano was one of four candidates who attended the Republican endorsement meeting.

“I got a call from him, he said he wanted to run for councilman,” Fabinsky said.

Mariano said the Orchard Park GOP committee challenged his petitions, but the Erie County Board of Elections deemed them sufficient.

He said he is running for the Town Board seat because he wanted to expand his public service after working in public safety for 32 years. He said through the years he has seen the town grow and deal with traffic, business placement and infrastructure issues.

“I believe someone that is going to represent the taxpayers should have a history about the town and a wealth of knowledge of how we got to where the town is today,” Mariano said.

Honer, a credit and financial services manager, said in his two years on the board he has learned how government functions. He was elected to a two-year term as part of the upsizing of the Town Board from three to five members, and now is seeking a four-year term.

“Two years isn’t enough time to really get all the things done you’re hoping to get done,” Honer said. “It takes a while to learn.”

He wants to see more amenities near the new Highmark Stadium that will attract visitors year-round, in addition to the existing restaurants.

“Myself and some of the other Town Board members definitely want to see that ramped up, still tasteful for Orchard Park, and still quaint to some degree,” he said. “Hotels over there, and more restaurants over there, more shops over there, maybe a museum.”

Honer is the board liaison to the Architectural Overlay District Board. He was a member of the Western New York Southtowns Scenic Byway board and treasurer at St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Mateer said he has always stepped up to serve the community, whether it was helping out on his child’s soccer team or Cub Scouts, winning two terms on the Orchard Park School Board or serving on the Erie Cattaraugus Rail Trail board.

“I think it's in my soul to step forward and help my community,” Mateer said.

An engineer working on municipal projects, he said he understands budgeting and contract negotiations.

"All the roles that a Town Board member would be responsible for, I already have a background in," he said.

“One of the things I would like to see is better preventative maintenance treatments for town highways, better understanding of the conditions of our culverts and bridges in town,” Mateer said.