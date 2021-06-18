Three Democrats jockey for party line in Erie County sheriff's race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Beaty had previously left the race because she sensed the endorsement of Gould was preordained. Her advocates within the party organization thought she got a raw deal and drew her back in. Former County Legislator Betty Jean Grant, for example, circulated nominating petitions on Beaty’s behalf.

Beaty is 58 and spent the bulk of her career with the Buffalo Police Department, the force with the most police officers in Erie County. She was a DARE officer, is trained in crisis intervention and instructed at the police academy. She has been a field training officer, helping rookies find their footing. She advocates for community policing and facilitated a training program on what to do when stopped by the police. She, too, sees value in making police disciplinary records public.

She was chief of the East Side police district known as E District and ultimately reached the level of deputy commissioner. In 2018, Beaty defended herself in an arbitration case brought by a captain at the police academy, her former supervisor, who said she unfairly denied him access to overtime. An arbitrator determined that the city, through Beaty, violated three articles of its contract with the PBA. The city had to pay more than $10,000 in lost overtime wages to the captain.

“Overtime is not an entitlement program,” Beaty said of the episode.