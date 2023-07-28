WASHINGTON – Thomas Sibick and his lawyer came to the federal courthouse here Friday to tell the judge that Sibick is a changed man: not the manic rioter who ripped a cop's badge and radio away from him amid the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, but a stable and increasingly healthy fellow with a new wife and a good job and a heart full of regret for an appalling action he still doesn't understand.

But former D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone – the cop Sibick assaulted on one of the most dire days in American history – came to the courthouse, too, to speak of how much Jan. 6 changed him. Visibly angry throughout the hearing, Fanone made clear that the attack he suffered that day, and the heart attack and brain injury that resulted, ended his law enforcement career.

Jan. 6 rioter who stole beaten officer's badge, radio apologizes in bid to avoid prison Hoping to avoid prison, an Amherst man who robbed a beaten police officer of his badge and radio amid the storming of the U.S. Capitol apologized in a letter to a judge and said a years-long misdiagnosis of mental illness contributed to his actions.

Fanone urged U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson to show Sibick little mercy. And in the end, she didn't, sentencing Sibick to 50 months in prison and then 36 months of supervised release. Sibick will also have to pay $7,500 in restitution.

"I can't treat this as the biggest calamity in your life when someone else's life was ruined," Jackson told Sibick.

That culminated a dramatic three-hour sentencing hearing that featured a tear-filled apology from Sibick, an obscenity-laced diatribe from Fanone and what appeared to be taunts between Fanone and Sibick's father.

Capitol riot prosecutor seeks nearly 6 years in prison for Amherst man: 'One of the most violent rioters' A federal prosecutor has recommended a nearly six-year prison sentence for Thomas Sibick, saying his repeated assaults against police officers "mark him as one of the most violent rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6."

Appearing before the judge, Sibick struggled through tears to read a letter that explained why he deserved a lesser sentence – or, as his lawyer argued in court papers, no additional time at all behind bars. But several times and in several ways, Sibick turned away from his letter to address Fanone directly.

"Officer Fanone, I sincerely regret what I did," Sibick said at one point. "I really do."

Fanone replied with icy stares as Sibick tried to explain what he himself sees as inexplicable.

Sibick in March pleaded guilty to two felonies and a misdemeanor, acknowledging that he grabbed Fanone's police radio and badge shortly after the officer had been pulled away from an entrance to the Capitol and shocked with a stun gun several times by another rioter.

"I still wonder why I did it," Sibick said. "I really do."

Jan. 6 rioter from Amherst admits assaulting DC police officer and stealing badge and radio Thomas Sibick, who initially faced 10 counts when indicted in April 2021, admitted to three charges in federal court in Washington: two counts of theft and a single count of assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer.

Meanwhile, Sibick's lawyer argued that his client did it because he wasn't healthy. Long misdiagnosed with attention deficit disorder, Sibick was on the maximum legal dose of Adderal, said the lawyer, Stephen F. Brennwald. Incarcerated in D.C. after his arrest, Sibick saw another doctor who correctly diagnosed him as suffering from bipolar disorder. And Adderal, Brennwald said, makes bipolar people manic.

Now, though, Sibick is properly medicated and managing his mental illness, Brennwald said. Since late 2021 when the judge allowed him to leave jail and live at home while awaiting the outcome of his legal case, Sibick has been working full time. In addition, his father, Eugene Sibick, said his son met a woman online and eventually married her during his 21 months of home confinement.

Noting the progress he has made and pleading to not be sentenced to prison, Sibick told the judge: "Please understand my struggles ... The consequences of incarceration would be devastating."

But earlier in the hearing, Fanone made it clear that the consequences of Jan. 6 were devastating to him.

“My radio was my lifeline," he said. "It was all I had in those moments to call for help. It was taken from me to be used as a trophy.”

Jailed Capitol rioter from Amherst now says he loathes Trump: 'January 6th was a disgrace' An Amherst man charged in the attack on an officer amid the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol called his conduct "unequivocally an aberration" and that he was "consumed by the mob mentality."

Given what Sibick did, "I ask you to ignore his inevitable pleas for mercy," Fanone told the judge. "On Jan. 6, he and his cohorts gave me none."

Seething with anger, Fanone also noted that Sibick lied about his actions on Jan. 6 before his arrest and got to await his legal case at home, rather than in jail. Ending his comments by labeling Sibick "an entitled a--hole," Fanone stormed away from the judge toward the back of the courtroom, winking at the Sibick family as he passed by.

"Wow!" exclaimed Sibick's father, who later asked Fanone: "Who wrote that for you?"

Leaving the courtroom during a break at the time, Fanone replied by simply shaking his head.

Returning to the courtroom about 40 minutes later, Judge Jackson launched into an hour-long presentation in which she described the Jan. 6 insurrection and Sibick's part in it in great detail.

D.C. officer details alleged attack by Amherst man, others As Amherst resident Thomas F. Sibick remains in custody on charges connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the officer he is accused of assaulting told a congressional committee of the brutal beating he suffered that day.

"He lied" to try to cover up his actions, saying he threw Fanone's badge and radio in a dumpster, when, in fact, he buried the badge in his backyard, said Jackson, who agreed with Fanone's argument that Sibick wanted to keep the badge as "a trophy."

Jackson also made clear that she didn't make much of the defense's argument that Sibick's mental health struggles led to his actions on Jan. 6. While the defense presented a letter from a doctor reiterating that argument, the judge noted that that doctor was Sibick's aunt.

"There's an absence of even a shred of expert testimony" that attributes Sibick's actions to his misdiagnosis and improper prescription, Jackson said.

Jackson said she also had to take into account the sentences that other Jan. 6 defendants got, which, in many cases she mentioned, were several years long.

The prosecution had argued for a sentence of 71 months in prison for Sibick, saying he deserved no less.

Amherst man charged in Capitol attack to be held until trial A judge has reversed an earlier ruling that had allowed Thomas Sibick to remain free while awaiting trial on charges that could put him in federal prison for up to 15 years.

"To grab Officer Fanone's badge and radio was particularly sinister," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall said.

But the judge sentenced Sibick to 50 months on a felony assault charge, 50 months on a felony charge of resisting or impeding a police officer charge and 12 months on a misdemeanor theft charge.

Jackson ordered those terms to be served concurrently, making his total term 50 months. It is likely, though, that he will serve far less time than that, given that he will get credit for more than seven months he already spent in jail in D.C., and could win a sentence reduction for good behavior.

Still, the sentence rocked the Sibick family. Eugene Sibick held his head in his hands while his wife, Carol, wept openly. Meanwhile, Sibick's three brothers and his new wife sat stone-faced nearby.

Fanone left the courtroom during the break, though, and never returned to hear the sentence.