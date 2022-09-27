Their love stood the test of a pandemic; 949 days later, they finally say 'I do'

Elizabeth "Lizz" Switzer and Paul Polak glanced around the cavernous, wood-grained second-floor bar at Lakewood Spirits in South Buffalo on March 8, 2020, and knew they had found the perfect place for the wedding they wanted. There, family and friends from both sides of the border could sip Manhattans and chat and then hit the dance floor.

They never envisioned the sign they eventually felt compelled to place at the entrance on their wedding night.

"We waited 949 days for this – PARTY ACCORDINGLY!" the sign said.

About 80 people did just that at Lakewood Spirits on Friday night, 949 days after Lizz and Paul got engaged. That's how long it took them to pull off a binational wedding that united an American and a Canadian amid a global pandemic that's only recently loosened its grip on the border between the two nations.

Not surprisingly, then, Lizz and Paul entered their wedding reception beaming.

Yet beneath their smiles, a sadness lingered: the sadness that so many have felt as we recall all that's been lost to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's stripped a lot of things from us, and they're not coming back," Paul, 48, said.

But Lizz Switzer and Paul Polak weren't going to let the virus strip the most important things from them.

"A lot of different couples broke up. A lot of people died," Lizz, 43, said. "But we were just determined that we were not going to let anything happen to us."

A long courtship

Lizz and Paul met on OK Cupid back in 2013 and had their first date at Allentown Hardware. Lizz ordered a Manhattan and the two of them began with the smallest of small talk.

"Which side of Allentown do you live on?" Paul asked.

"I live here on the west side," Lizz replied.

"I live on the east side" of the neighborhood, Paul said. "It will never work out."

Lizz laughed, and that was just the start. They bonded over their love of the outdoors and food, and before long, east Allentown and west Allentown didn't seem so far apart anymore.

One thing complicated matters in 2016, though. Paul, a biomedical engineer, lost his research job in Buffalo when funding dried up. So he returned to his hometown of Hamilton, Ont., to finish his Ph.D. at McMaster University.

"I figured it's no big deal. It's only an hour away," Paul thought to himself at the time. "What could possibly go wrong?"

The border closes

The couple saw each other on weekends as Paul wrapped up his doctorate. By Feb. 17, 2020, he knew a new chapter would open for him soon – and he wanted Lizz to be part of every chapter. So he proposed, and she quickly said yes.

They figured they would relocate wherever Paul found work, and Lizz, a special education teacher at the time, didn't mind. They didn't think anything could get in their way.

A deadly respiratory virus was spreading in China, but Paul figured: "It will be like SARS. It won't amount to anything."

But the weekend after Lizz and Paul booked their wedding for September 2020, the world started shutting down.

That weekend, for safety's sake, Lizz skipped her planned trip to Hamilton. And the week after that, in an effort to control Covid-19, the U.S. and Canada jointly announced that the border would be closed to unnecessary travel.

Lizz recalled that shortly before that, “I was, like, 'I don't want to pack my suitcase anymore’."

As soon as the pandemic ended her weekly visits with Paul, she thought: "’Wow, I'd do anything to be able to pack my suitcase.’"

Going virtual

Lizz and Paul did what the world did in March 2020: They went virtual.

Saturday was date night, when they'd each cook the same thing in kitchens 60 miles apart and then enjoy dinner online. And every Sunday they would each make a Manhattan and talk, really talk, as best they could on Viber, an app that’s popular for international video calls.

"For a few weeks, it was kind of OK," Lizz said. "But that dried up pretty fast."

They tired not only of the routine, but also of the government decisions that kept them physically separated.

Paul couldn't drive the 60 miles to see Lizz – but, under government rules, he could drive to Toronto and then fly to Buffalo via Chicago if he were willing to pass through three airports and spend $600 for a plane ticket.

"It's safer for him to get in his car and drive to my door and stay there and then go back, which is what would have happened," Lizz noted.

Instead, the increasingly repetitive virtual date nights continued. Lizz fought the monotony with long runs, while Paul worked out in a park near his home and enjoyed virtual “Scotch nights” with friends.

Still, “the summer was basically lost," Paul said.

But they thought they had one thing to look forward to: their wedding, which they rescheduled for the fall of 2021.

Depression and tragedy

Canada modestly loosened its border restrictions in late 2020, which allowed Lizz to visit Paul from Christmas through early January 2021.

The visit didn't end well. On Jan. 6, as she watched television coverage of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Lizz got a text from the school where she was teaching. The school announced it would soon open for in-person classes. Lizz had to return to America immediately.

"That was awful," she said.

Back home, Lizz found herself sinking into depression, missing Paul every minute and worrying every minute about her father, who lived in Rochester and whose Alzheimer's symptoms were only getting worse.

"It was as if nothing was ever going to change," she said. "We just felt so defeated."

Then in late January, Paul got a call from his sister with devastating news. His brother David, who lived in Connecticut, had died unexpectedly, apparently from sudden complications of diabetes.

"It was horrific," Paul said. "I was already kind of low because Lizz had just left, and then this happened."

Worse yet, the Covid border restrictions made travel so difficult that neither Paul nor his parents could travel to Connecticut after David's death. Instead, like so many who lost loved ones amid the pandemic, they held a remembrance service months later.

They discovered they were not really alone. Lizz and Paul began telling their story in The Buffalo News on Valentine's Day 2021, prompting couples from all along the border to reach out via social media. The video that accompanied the story went viral.

“It was everywhere,” Lizz said.

A ticket out

The pandemic lingered. With the border still closed in mid-2021, Lizz and Paul felt they had no choice. They postponed their wedding for another year, to September 2022.

But late in the summer of 2021, they finally got some good news. Paul, who had flooded universities on both sides of the border with job applications, was offered a spot at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus near Denver.

"That was like our ticket out of this," Lizz said.

So, once Paul landed the work visa that allowed him to move to the U.S., they both pulled up stakes and moved to Colorado last October. Lizz found a job as a donor experience specialist at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, and the two of them started mapping out a wedding that would take place 1,500 miles to the east.

It wasn’t quite the wedding they planned. They wanted a fall wedding and settled on a Friday night because other couples who had also delayed their nuptials had booked up so many other nights. And they trimmed the guest list from 100 to 80 because costs had skyrocketed.

"The cost of getting my dress altered? Even that went up ridiculously," Lizz noted.

The big night

Lizz and Paul finally wed in a small private ceremony Friday afternoon. Shortly afterward, they joined hands while entering their wedding reception as the sound system played "West End Girls” by the Pet Shop Boys, echoing the joke Paul made when they met about the two “ends” of Allentown.

Manhattans were served. Liz danced with Paul, and then with her father. And then the couple's loved ones paid tribute to a love that stood the test of a pandemic.

"If your relationship can successfully navigate that, I have no doubt in my mind that your relationship can navigate anything," Lizz's brother, John K. Switzer, said during his toast.

"These people have been through one of the most horrible times in our history," said Eric Henry, Paul's close friend and best man. "They have managed to get through it. And they've actually become stronger, and their relationship has gotten stronger. I think that says it all."

They are not the only ones who have grown stronger. Lizz's 9-year-old niece Olivia survived three open heart surgeries before the pandemic, and Paul's 16-year-old nephew Dylan had to cope with the loss of his father. But on Friday, they were on the dance floor with Lizz, brandishing light sabers and dancing to the tune of "Come On Eileen."

And at that moment, for Lizz and Paul, the pandemic finally seemed over, and the best yet to come.

"I'm overwhelmed," she said as the party wound down. "I've been crying most of the day."