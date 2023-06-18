Among primary races in the Erie County Legislature, the one to watch is also the weirdest.

It involves two candidates battling it out in both the Conservative and Republican primary races in a suburban and rural district. The candidates include five-month incumbent Jim Malczewski, a Republican who recently registered as a Conservative, and Lindsay Bratek-Lorigo, a former Republican who became an avowed Conservative but has re-registered as a Republican.

If you're confused, that's because changes to state party rules now render official party affiliations almost meaningless to the average voter in this race. Both candidates are vying for the 10th District seat, which includes the towns of West Seneca, Elma, Aurora, Wales, Colden, Sardinia and Concord.

Malczewski served as a member of the Elma Town Board for 11 years, including two as deputy supervisor. He's also the longtime owner of Modern Building Development in Elma, a former home building company that now specializes in deck and railing construction.

The lifelong Republican changed his party affiliation to Conservative to make him eligible to be appointed to the seat held by former Minority Leader Joseph Lorigo. Lorigo, a lifelong Conservative, left the Legislature this year to become a State Supreme Court judge. The county charter requires that an appointee be of the same party as the outgoing member.

Conservative turns Republican to challenge Republican-turned-Conservative for Erie County Legislature seat The process has led to accusations of political gamesmanship, county charter violations and nepotism. But both candidates say it's all part of politics.

Malczewski said he's always counted himself as a "conservative Republican." Though he only changed his affiliation to qualify for the 10th District seat, he said he has no plans "at this moment" to revert back to being a registered Republican if he wins election.

Bratek-Lorigo is married to Lorigo and is the daughter-in law of Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo. She spent three years working as a staffer in the Erie County Legislature and State Assembly and currently works full time in digital marketing for a senior care provider. She also works part time as the marketing director for WNY Dyslexia Specialists. She graduated from college with three degrees, including a master's in business administration.

She was a Republican before marrying into the Lorigo family and becoming a Conservative, which she said aligns best with her personal values. But to challenge Malczewski in the Republican primary, she had to change her party affiliation to Republican, she said. She turned aside the question of whether she would return to the Conservative Party if she wins the seat, saying she is focused on getting through the primary.

Their positions

On the surface, both candidates' priorities sound similar. They call for greater fiscal accountability, transparency and substantive investment and progress on county road repair.

Bratek-Lorigo, however, has focused her primary message on county overtaxation and "out of control" spending. She highlighted that the county ended last year with a $96 million surplus that was not returned to taxpayers. Instead, the county provided $100,000 for each county legislator to hand out as grants. She has also attacked Malczewski's record, saying he's supported tax increases at the town and county levels.

Erie County to allocate at least $72 million out of $96 million year-end surplus The bones of a deal is in place to allocate at least $72 million of it to new county priorities and programs this year, ranging from new weapons detectors at the Central Library to millions in construction aid to SUNY Erie Community College.

"Our legislator currently approved a spending plan of $96 million of this surplus in exchange for $100,000 in pork funding," she said. "People are outraged."

She said she wants to cut county spending by reducing the tax levy, the total amount of property taxes the county collects every year. Republican legislators have so far been unsuccessful in cutting the levy.

She also noted that she was the first to call for the county to issue a state of emergency regarding the prospect of asylum-seekers in New York City being bused to Erie County for shelter. Malczewski put forth his own resolution calling for a state of emergency after Bratek-Lorigo publicly raised the matter. At a news conference regarding his resolution, he referred to Bratek-Lorigo as an inexperienced "25-year-old girl" looking for headlines, which drew some public criticism.

Bratek-Lorigo is 26. Malczewski, 51, said he has a daughter who is 26, and that "there was no harm or ill-intent meant."

Malczewski, meanwhile, has touted his success in pushing forward district road projects that have languished for years, despite huge sums of county money being borrowed for repair and reconstruction work much earlier. Drawing on his construction background, he said, he worked with his Republican legislator colleagues to demand monthly reports from the county administration on the status of open construction projects.

That was part of a compromise deal the Republican caucus reached with County Executive Mark Poloncarz. In exchange for allowing the county administration to spend $72 million of a $96 million surplus on a variety of county programs and projects, Legislature Republicans demanded that the county give each legislator $100,000 to spend in their own districts, and borrow millions less for construction projects and the new Bills stadium.

Regarding Bratek-Lorigo's assertion that Malczewski sold out by approving a $96 million deal in exchange for each legislator getting $100,000 to hand out to nonprofits, Malczewski said that money went to Boys and Girls Clubs, senior centers and abuse victim programs benefitting district residents.

Money and mailers

On paper, it might seem that Malczewski has the clear fundraising advantage. As of his most recent campaign filing, he had raised more than $37,000 and said he expects to raise $75,000. Much of that money is coming from traditional Republican Party sources.

Bratek-Lorigo had raised less than $11,000 as of her most recent campaign filing.

But Bratek-Lorigo has the wealth of the New York Conservative Party behind her. Ten mailers have been sent out to district residents in support of her campaign as of midweek, all paid for by the Conservative Party. Several promote her campaign, two contrast her positions against Poloncarz's and President Joe Biden's, and the most recent four criticize Malczewski's voting record, accusing him of raising taxes and voting to give himself raises as a Council member.

"They've just gone very nasty and very negative," Malczewski said, adding that set raises are given across the board to all Elma town employees, and that he had been the sole "no" vote on multiple Elma budgets. "That’s what happens when you don’t have any accomplishments to tout. You have to fabricate headlines."

Malczewski has sent out four mailers as of midweek, three of which were paid for by the state Republican Party. One of them draws a contrast between his decades of experience as a private sector worker and small business owner, as well as his time as a Council member, against Bratek-Lorigo's limited career history, including her prior work as a former Legislature staffer to her now husband Joseph Lorigo, and her work for the Lorigo family law firm.

The implication is that she's underqualified and trading on her familial and political connections.