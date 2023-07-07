Pitching change in Williamsville

During a recent interview, incoming Williamsville Mayor Christine Hunt described her mindset as she and her Village Board allies prepared to get to work this month on a number of their priorities.

Not surprisingly, the longtime Little League volunteer turned to a baseball analogy.

"Think of the current Cincinnati Reds, OK? A young team that doesn't know they're not supposed to be that good," Hunt said. "But they're not letting the fact that they're a young, new team, define their ability. So I think of us like that going into this."

Hunt wasn't done. When she told The Buffalo News she planned to reappoint outgoing Deputy Mayor Dan DeLano to the trustee seat she was vacating, Hunt returned to familiar verbal territory.

"Going back to the Cincinnati Reds analogy, I consider him our Joey Votto, our veteran. He's happy to be back and he's gonna hit a few home runs," she said.

Asked to explain her interest in the Reds, Hunt said her husband, Dan, has been a fan since the team's Big Red Machine 1970s glory days and, coincidentally, their oldest son lives in Cincinnati now.

Minutes later, to continue the theme, Hunt chided her interlocutor for throwing a "curveball" question at her.

"I'm a sports person," she said. "I can't help it – grew up in Buffalo. I mean, come on."

– Stephen T. Watson

Maybe try the swings instead?

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz might be in his 50s, but that doesn't keep him off playground equipment.

Whenever he unveils a new county park playground, he usually tries out the new equipment. Even rain is not a deterrent.

But he has limits.

After unveiling the second new, inclusive playground at Chestnut Ridge Park, with a new parking lot to go with it near the Newton Road entrance, Poloncarz slowly climbed his way up into the rocketship-shaped structure and peered out the play telescope near the top.

But when onlookers on the ground suggested he take the slide back down to earth, he declined. It had been pouring all morning.

"I've got to go to a meeting now," he said, "and I don't need a soaking-wet backside."

The new county playgrounds are both popular and costly, by the way. Several million dollars have been invested in the attractive and handicap-accessible playgrounds for children at each of the county's Heritage Parks since 2021, with each playground setup running about $500,000 each.

– Sandra Tan

Diversity, Buffalo Place-style

Last week, a familiar face at Buffalo Place formally joined the organization's board, as Freed Maxick partner Barbara Danner took her seat as an elected director to replace Mark Zeis of HSBC, which has moved out of the downtown district.

Danner had already been serving in the financial role for the nonprofit organization but now she has a vote. And she was warmly greeted for what she brings to the board.

"Welcome to our board, Barb," said Buffalo Place Chairman Keith Belanger. "She brings some diversity to the board: an accountant, instead of a lawyer."

"Maybe next time, some planners?" joked Dan Castle, Erie County's commissioner of environment and planning.

"But then we'd never get anything done," responded developer Rocco Termini, evoking laughter.