The lighter side of The News: A REALLY big fish tale; Bleb, we're watching you; Bathroom humor

Like a sturgeon

So, here's a whopper of a fish tale.

It's even true. And it's actually really big.

A massive dead sturgeon washed up on shore on Wendt Beach in Evans on Monday night, catching the attention of the Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

"We received a report through Facebook about a giant fish," said Chuck Bartlett, supervising park ranger for the department.

Rangers went to the beach Tuesday morning, and sure enough, there was a big ol' sturgeon, at least 4 feet long, lying in the sand.

Lake sturgeon, also known as rock sturgeon, live in the deep waters of the Great Lakes and are known to be in the area. Sturgeon Point is just a little north of Wendt.

But it's very unusual to actually see them, especially one so large, Bartlett said.

Sturgeon are an ancient species and can live up to 150 years. Judging by the size of the sucker that washed ashore, it's quite possible it was about 100 years old. Sturgeon are considered a threatened species, and it is illegal to fish for them.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Center were contacted, and DEC took samples from the remains to learn more about it.

In the meantime, the sturgeon's remains are being left alone for nature to do its thing.

Parks Department fans welcomed others to come check it out.

"Come see in person. – Wendt Beach access. hang a left on the beach! Big Fish," wrote one commenter, ending the post with a fish emoji.

– Maki Becker

Bleb, we're watching you

You might not expect a moment of levity during a news briefing on Covid-19, polio and monkeypox.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

But an odd medical term took Gov. Kathy Hochul aback and prompted some chuckles Monday.

Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner, had just discussed a new strategy to maximize the state's limited supply of monkeypox vaccines. Health-care providers will administer the shots intradermally instead of subcutaneously, using one-fifth the standard dose.

Hochul then asked Bassett to explain the difference.

"All right, let me give it a try," Bassett said. "You know, I heard that L.A. County, which began last Wednesday administering intradermal as their overall strategy, was using hot dogs to practice giving intradermal injections."

"So this is within the skin," she continued. "And when you slide that little needle into a very, very – just under the layer of skin, you raise a bleb. It looks like a little mound is raised."

Intradermal delivery is less pleasant than a subcutaneous injection delivered under the skin.

"If you get an intradermal injection, keep an eye on the bleb," Bassett said.

"Watch out, bleb," Hochul interjected, smiling.

"I mean that little disc of raised skin, you should have that," Bassett said.

"Right," Hochul said. "That's the takeaway from today's press conference: Watch out for the bleb, everybody."

– Stephen T. Watson

This is why you can't have nice things, Oakfield

We've all had, shall we say, unpleasant experiences in public rest rooms that make us question whether we should ever use public rest rooms.

But it's become such a problem in the Genesee County town of Oakfield that the residents have lost their bathroom privileges.

We will spare you the details about what is found in the facilities, but on its Facebook page, the town said the lavatories will "remain closed unless there is a booked event in the park that the Town Clerk is aware of and the rental has been paid. We are sorry for those who respectfully use the park, but this has been happening on a daily basis this summer and is unacceptable."

As unfortunate as this situation is for residents who might be in need of the services provided therin, business owner and newspaper columnist Bob Confer managed to come up with a response on Twitter that made us smile:

"The town of Oakfield is literally sick of this (expletive)."