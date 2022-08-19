The gloves come off – metaphorically speaking – in the 61st State Senate primary

In the final stretch of primary season, much of the attention locally has been focused on the high-profile stakes and vitriolic exchanges between Carl Paladino and Nick Langworthy in the 23rd Congressional District primary.

But the men vying for the Democratic line in the 61st State Senate District also are throwing some verbal punches.

In advertisements at five local weekly newspapers, Benjamin C. Carlisle called incumbent Sen. Sean M. Ryan a "radical socialist who backed India Walton."

In the half-page ad, he discusses the "socialist riots last summer" and the people accused of hitting and injuring a State Police trooper with a vehicle and throwing a burning laundry basket in a City Hall window – referring to events that happened in 2020. Carlisle called the latter incident a "firebomb."

"They can't just 'keep it in the city.' I can and I will. I'll do my part in getting rid of it anywhere in the state," the ad states. In the same paragraph that discusses Ryan and Walton's race against Mayor Byron W. Brown, the ad says, "These people are as dangerous as you see on TV. I want them in jail."

"They knock grandmothers down staircases just for the fun of it. They rob small businesses because they don't have to worry about the law, and they have absolutely no respect for their fellow man," the next paragraph states.

The way the ad was written suggests Carlisle was talking about Ryan and Walton. He said that is not the case. He said he was talking about criminals who have been emboldened by some of Ryan's actions, such as voting for changes in the bail law.

"We could have cleaned up the wording a bit. I didn’t mean to leave that impression," he said. "I hope people don't think that I’m suggesting Sean Ryan and India Walton enjoy throwing people down stairs, because I certainly don’t think that, not for one second."

"It's vitriol, it's anger, but there's no rationality in there," Ryan said.

The end-of-campaign push also has prompted skirmishes on social media, with Ryan tweeting a shot of Carlisle's website stating he would seek a compromise on abortion in New York State, limiting it to a fetus that is no older than eight weeks.

"You won't find this on my primary opponent's website – he deleted it because he knows real Democrats would never support an 8 week abortion ban. I will always support reproductive rights and I'd be honored to have your support on 8/23," Ryan tweeted.

"He indicated I’m not a true Democrat because I want to find compromise somewhere in the middle," Carlisle said.

Ryan said Democratic voters don't want a ban on abortion.

"He seems wildly out of touch to me," Ryan said of Carlisle's stance on many issues. "It just shows he's not in any way in step with Democratic values."

Ryan also tweeted, "My primary opponent is supported by Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers. That's it. That's the tweet." The words were accompanied by a photo of the two.

Rogers opposed the emergency state Health Department rule that lays out isolation and quarantine procedures for New Yorkers suspected of having Covid-19 or another infectious disease, and compared the rules to what happens in communist countries.

Then Carlisle tweeted, "My opponent is supported by (and he supports) India Walton. That’s it. That’s the tweet."

