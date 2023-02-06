WASHINGTON — America has a credit limit, just like your credit card. It's called the debt ceiling – and the dangers involved in breaching it are way worse than what would happen if your latest purchase topped the amount of credit your bank has given you.

Among the experts, at least, there is a bipartisan consensus that hitting the debt ceiling would spell economic disaster.

"Congress is playing with fire," Michael R. Strain, director of economic policy studies at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said in a recent essay where he warned that if Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling, the nation will default on its debts.

In that event, "the Dow would plunge by thousands of points per day, and the credibility of the U.S. – its trustworthiness as a country that pays its debts on time – would be substantially eroded," Strain wrote.

And Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently told CNN that breaching the debt ceiling – which could happen later this year – would hit every American in the pocketbook.

“Our borrowing costs would increase and every American would see that their borrowing costs would increase as well,” Yellen, former chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, said. “On top of that, a failure to make payments that are due, whether it’s the bondholders or to Social Security recipients or to our military, would undoubtedly cause a recession in the U.S. economy."

Yet it's an arcane thing, this debt limit debate, especially as some Republicans talk about using the debt limit as a fail-safe check on runaway federal spending. Here, then, are some questions and answers about the debt-ceiling debate – and the consequences of it ending in stalemate.

Why does the debt ceiling exist?

Congress created it as a matter of convenience in 1917. Before that, Congress had to pass legislation every time the government wanted to borrow money, which was no way to do business when the government had to issue bonds to finance the nation's entry into World War I.

But creating a debt ceiling didn't exactly absolve Congress from action. In fact, Congress has raised the debt ceiling more than 100 times since World War II.

Most times, Congress did so without much fanfare – but now, Republicans are using the debt ceiling as leverage in their fight to trim future federal spending.

How close are we to hitting the debt ceiling?

We already hit it on Jan. 19, Yellen said in a letter to Congress. She said the government is now taking "extraordinary measures," like redeeming investments, to keep paying the nation's bills.

Those measures won't last forever. In her letter, Yellen said Congress would have to raise the debt ceiling by early June to prevent the nation from defaulting on its obligations.

What will happen if the nation defaults?

It would most likely spell disaster both for the nation and its citizens.

For one thing, the status of the nation and its currency as the bedrock of the world financial system would be thrown into question.

"The basis of a well-functioning financial system is trust," said Williamsville financial planner Anthony Ogorek. "And when you violate that trust, it just causes a domino effect."

That domino effect would lead to higher interest rates on mortgages, auto loans and business borrowing, ING Group, an international financial services firm, predicted. And that, combined with the sudden stoppage of government payments, would lead to a recession, ING added.

And that sudden stoppage of government payments also could hit home for millions of Americans.

"A default would hit the nation’s seniors especially hard, as the payment of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid benefits would be jeopardized," said Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare.

But shouldn't something be done to get federal debt under control?

Yes. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget calls the nation's current path – compiling deficits of at least $1 trillion for four years running – "unsustainable." That's because a $1 trillion annual deficit translates to nearly $3,000 in new debt every year for every man, woman and child in America.

The trouble is, balancing the budget would require draconian cuts that would both wreck the economy of the nation and the finances of many Americans.

Some Republicans have said they want to balance the budget within 10 years. But to do that, federal spending would have to be cut 25%, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said. Doing that across the board, then, would mean a 25% cut in Social Security benefits, a 25% cut in Medicare spending, a 25% cut in defense spending at a time when China is sending balloons high into the sky to spy on us, and a 25% cut in everything else.

Now those cuts would be deeply unpopular, so let's say we protect Social Security, Medicare, veterans benefits and defense while slashing everything else. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget said remaining programs would have to be cut 85% to balance the budget, thereby essentially eliminating much of the federal government.

Won't hitting the debt ceiling be a good way to cut government spending?

No. In fact, it's likely to do just the opposite.

For one thing, raising the debt ceiling doesn't authorize any new spending. It simply gives the nation the capacity to keep paying for the spending that Congress already approved.

And if the nation defaults on its debt, interest rates will rise – "and that will make it even more expensive to borrow in the future," said Yun Pei, an assistant professor of economics at the University at Buffalo.

For proof, just look at what happened in 2011, when a previous round of debt-ceiling brinkmanship in Congress prompted Standard & Poor's to drop the nation's credit rating. Doing so increased interest rates, thereby adding $1.3 billion to the federal debt in 2011 alone, the Government Accountability Office reported.

Simply put, then, breaching the debt ceiling would only put the nation deeper in the red.

"It's like a paradox," Pei said.

What are the leaders saying?

After weeks in which neither House Republicans nor President Biden uttered an encouraging word about compromise on the debt ceiling issue, things appeared to change after a meeting last week between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the president.

“We both have different perspectives on this, but I thought this was a good meeting,” said the Republican speaker, who added that he will continue discussing the issue with the Democratic president.

In the meeting, "President Biden made clear that, as every other leader in both parties in Congress has affirmed, it is their shared duty not to allow an unprecedented and economically catastrophic default," the White House said in a statement.

What are local members of Congress saying?

Democrats sound worried, while Republicans sound conciliatory.

"If we don't pay our debt, the consequences of default are going to be an economic nightmare for Upstate New York families," said Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat who blamed "the MAGA extreme right wing" of the Republican Party for pushing the nation to the brink.

Meanwhile, Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said that if the nation defaults, "you would shock the American economy and the global economy into an immediate and severe recession."

But both of the Republican House members who represent Western New York stressed that while they want to see budget cuts, they absolutely do not want the nation to default.

"I don't think that's going to happen, but I do think that we're going to look for some type of concessions by the administration," said Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican who repeatedly stressed that Congress must maintain "the full faith and credit of the United States."

And Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, who represents suburban Buffalo and the Southern Tier, said that while the Biden administration will have to agree to spending cuts to get a debt ceiling increase, default is not an option.

"I think there are severe consequences, and we can't get to there," he said. "We were elected to do a job on both sides of the aisle. I think it's time to be adults in the room and get a solution that both sides can agree to."