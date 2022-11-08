Tenney pushes toward victory in new Lake Ontario congressional district

Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney won her last race for Congress by 109 votes. With this year's returns rolling in late Tuesday, Tenney was looking at a much more comfortable margin of victory.

Unofficial returns posted by the state Board of Elections showed the congresswoman, an enthusiastic supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, taking over 60% of the vote in a district that is one of the most Republican-leaning in New York.

The newly drawn 24th District spreads from eastern Niagara County toward Oswego and then north to Watertown.

The results showed Tenney with a 40,000-vote cushion over Steven W. Holden Sr., a 20-year Army veteran and a former Army finance officer who graduated from Syracuse University and lives in a Syracuse suburb.

Tenney was first elected to Congress in 2016, lost her seat in 2018 and was re-elected in 2020 by 109 votes. That outcome wasn't certain until February of 2021.

She voted with the former president 97% of the time and supports the impeachment of President Biden over issues related to the Mexican border and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.