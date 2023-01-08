Taking office in Congress, Langworthy vows to be 'a serious legislator'

WASHINGTON — The Republican family feud on the House floor is over now, finally, and the newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District – which stretches from suburban Buffalo down through the Southern Tier all the way past Elmira – finally has a new congressman.

Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, longtime chair of the state Republican Party, was sworn in as a new member of the 118th Congress in the wee hours of Saturday morning. So were two more veteran lawmakers who serve Western New York districts: Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat who represents the 26th District, and Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Republican who now lives in Canandaigua and represents the newly redrawn 24th District, which sprawls all the way from Niagara County to Watertown.

They all About 20 far-right Republicans opposed McCarthy for round after round until just enough broke for him in the final vote, finally ending a legislative marathon that left Langworthy frustrated.

"There were people that were in this to go and make a mockery of the system, to go raise small-dollar donations," said Langworthy who, like Tenney, is a strong supporter of McCarthy. "We saw a lot of that on display here."

That display upended the plans of every new member of Congress. Langworthy held a reception to celebrate his swearing-in at his new office on Tuesday, but without a House speaker in place, neither he nor his colleagues could be sworn in. What's more, Langworthy's wife, Erin Baker, 8-year-old daughter Madeline and 10-week-old son Oliver traveled to D.C. for the supposed celebration on Tuesday, only to return home a day later because Madeline had to get back to school.

Madeline at least got to visit the House floor while she was in town, but Langworthy said he was hugely disappointed that his family couldn't stay to see him sworn in.

But Langworthy eventually got the House speaker he wanted. He said he's known McCarthy for more than a decade, and that the two of them worked more closely together after Langworthy became New York State Republican chairman in 2018.

Langworthy noted that despite the rebellion from the far right, McCarthy otherwise had strong support from the House Republican conference.

"Kevin McCarthy put a vision forward for this conference," Langworthy said in an interview Saturday evening. "He united 91% of this conference, which was steadfast with him ... He has laid out a vision for what we will accomplish as a Republican majority. And he did the work. I mean, when you have a coach, you have a leader that took us across the finish line, you know, he absolutely earned this job."

Tenney agreed.

"I think Kevin has earned this position," she said. "I think that he got us the majority, slim though it may be. I think some of the people against him are really looking for perfection when right now we need to really come together to solve the problems that our country faces. Kevin is the person who's proven that he can do that."

Higgins, like all 211 other House Democrats, voted 15 times for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of Brooklyn to be House speaker – and grew increasingly frustrated at the voting marathon that preceded McCarthy's election.

"You know, the next three months are going to be like the last three days, and that's not good for the country," Higgins said on Friday. "And when you compare that with what the last Congress was able to accomplish, it's a stark difference. We had very, very significant legislative victories ... But it doesn't appear as though the Republican caucus is set up to be in any way effective, it's going to be obstruction, obstruction, obstruction."

Langworthy disagreed.

"Now we move on to legislation: things that almost every voice in our conference will agree on," he said.

He said Republican lawmakers uniformly support an agenda that calls for repealing the funding for 70,000 new Internal Revenue Service agents, working toward energy independence, getting tough on China and bringing accountability to the Biden administration.

"All these things are going to unite the conference," he said. "When we get to issues of governance, rather than rules and leadership elections, I think we are going to turn the corner very nicely."

Yet because of the delayed start to the 118th Congress, Langworthy still doesn't know what's around the corner for him. He's still lobbying for a seat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, where he hopes to jumpstart the issue of fracking in New York and otherwise push for energy independence. Expanding rural broadband and improving rural healthcare, which are also among Langworthy's top priorities, also fall under the jurisdiction of that powerful panel.

Langworthy, 41, and his family still live in Pendleton, in Niagara County, but he said the family is looking at real estate in his huge new district, which includes much of the previous 23rd District last served by former Republican Reps. Tom Reed and Joe Sempolinski. Langworthy also said he plans to travel the district often and reach out to voters through a mix of in-person and tele-town halls.

One thing Langworthy doesn't plan to do, though, is grasp for immediate televised attention from the floor of the House like some of his Republican colleagues did during last week's battle over the speakership.

"I ran for Congress to be a serious legislator and to fight back against this culture of doing things for the TV soundbite," Langworthy said.