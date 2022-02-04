Suit calls new congressional map 'undeniably politically gerrymandered'

The group said the commission failed to follow constitutional guidelines in its deliberations, and that its Democratic caucus unilaterally ended discussions with Republicans just as the December deadline to submit new district lines approached.

Erie County would be split among three congressional districts under remap While the Buffalo-based district in the proposed plan would be largely Democratic, the other two districts including parts of Erie County consist largely of smaller communities and rural territory and are most likely to be represented by Republicans.

“Instead, Democratic leaders crafted and pushed through legislation to enact its own new congressional map over the course of only a few days, releasing the Legislature’s proposed map on Sunday evening, Jan. 30, without a single public hearing,” the suit says. "The result is an unmistakably gerrymandered map for Congress.”

The litigation analyzes all of the proposed 26 congressional districts. In its examination of the new 23rd District primarily centered in the Southern Tier, for example, plaintiffs say its formation adversely affects fair representation in adjoining districts.

"The Legislature gerrymandered Congressional District 23 , by 'packing' as many Republican votes into this district as it could, for partisan gain," they say. "The new district now includes southern Erie County towns that are first ring suburbs to the city of Buffalo, connecting them with far away and rural areas around Binghamton."