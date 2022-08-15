 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strongest turnout so far on Monday for early voting in Erie County

Early voting for the Aug. 23 primary in Erie County saw the strongest turnout so far on Monday, Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner reported.

Residents cast 955 ballots, bringing the adjusted three-day total to 2,371. Early voting will continue through  Sunday.

Registered Democrats and Republicans are choosing candidates for the House of Representatives in the 23rd and 26th Districts. In the 61st State Senate District, registered Democrats, Republicans and Conservatives are voting.

There are 38 early voting polling places in Erie County – 11 in Buffalo, one in Lackawanna, one in the City of Tonawanda and one in each of the 25 towns. Polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Niagara County residents can cast early ballots at four locations – the Niagara Falls Train Station, 825 Depot Ave. West; the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport; the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road; and the Newfane Community Center, 2737 Main St. Niagara County hours are noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

