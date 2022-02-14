Stefanik backs Jacobs for 24th District seat in Congress

WASHINGTON – Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican who plans on running for Congress in a district that stretches from Western New York to past Watertown, has won a key endorsement from the member of Congress who would be his North Country neighbor: Rep. Elise Stefanik.

“I am proud to endorse my colleague and friend, Chris Jacobs, for New York’s 24th Congressional District," said Stefanik, who, as chair of the House Republican Conference, is the third-ranking Republican in the House. “Since taking office, Chris has been a strong fighter for conservative values and our Constitutional rights ... I have seen his efficacy and dedication firsthand through our work together. I know that he will fight on behalf of the people for the 24th District.”

Jacobs said he is honored to have Stefanik's endorsement.

"Together, over the last two years we have taken on the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi’s reckless spending and liberal priorities, and we will hold them accountable on behalf of the American people,” Jacobs said.

The new 24th District is heavily Republican, but Jacobs faces a primary challenge from four candidates, including local attorney Todd J. Aldinger.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.