Stefan Mychajliw vows 'very aggressive' campaign for Hamburg post, but he won't get his sister's vote

Mychajliw, 47, the father of three with another child on the way, said he has lost 30 pounds campaigning door to door. He said he writes "meticulous notes" on each visit and sends handwritten postcards to follow up. And he is concentrating on visiting Democrats and senior citizens, he said.

"A lot of people are surprised I'm knocking on their door, asking for their vote," he said. "I'm not going to be outworked by anybody."

He is running in a town that former President Donald Trump won by 242 votes. There are about 17,500 Democrats, 12,500 Republicans and 9,100 unaffiliated voters in the town, but there have been Republican supervisors, including Steven J. Walters, who beat Randy Hoak's father for the job in 2005.

If elected, Mychajliw said his first initiative will be to bring in a team of accountants and review the books in every department.

"If you can't measure it, you can't manage it," he said.

He pledges to hold the line on taxes and cut spending, while fully funding police.

"I want to figure out ways to deliver a tax cut," he said, adding he does not know what specific cuts might be enacted until accountants look at the books.