Stefan Mychajliw vows 'very aggressive' campaign for Hamburg post, but he won't get his sister's vote

He's the Erie County comptroller, running to be supervisor of the Town of Hamburg, and Stefan I. Mychajliw is trying to link his opponent to a candidate for Buffalo mayor.
"Radical Randy Hoak and fellow socialist India Walton call police 'murderers,' " Mychajliw wrote in a Twitter post.
So when did Hoak call police murderers?
"That sentence was specifically about India Walton," Mychajliw said, adding he makes "no apologies" for trying to connect the two. "The way we look at that sentence is, India Walton has, who is his comrade and running mate."
But Hoak has no running mate; Walton is running in Buffalo, not Hamburg. Mychajliw said the link comes because both are endorsed by the Working Families Party.
Mychajliw said he will be "very aggressive" about what he says of Hoak, who he falsely claims wants to raise taxes and defund the police. He also calls Hoak a radical socialist. Mychajliw looks at the New York Working Families Party 2021 legislative agenda, which proposes $50 million to $94 million in revenue by ending tax breaks for the wealthiest New Yorkers, and he concludes that since Hoak is endorsed by the Working Families Party, Hoak endorses the party platform.
"I've been pretty clear from the beginning that I support our Police Department," said Hoak, who in August called for increasing the police budget.
Mychajliw has raised $33,534 this year and spent $29,601, including $14,000 on polling, according to reports to the New York State Board of Elections.
Democrats in Hamburg filed a lawsuit this month seeking to have a State Supreme Court justice require Mychajliw to set up a separate finance committee for his town race and reveal all expenses.
"My treasurer assures me everything has been filed properly," Mychajliw said. "I think they are panicking."
Among Hoak's contributions, which totaled $52,725 as of Oct. 1, is one from one of Mychajliw's sisters.
"God bless America. We live in a free country and a free society where people can give to anybody they want. I think that's the beauty of America," Mychajliw said when asked about it.
His sister, Charlene Morales, noted some discord in the family and she donated $25 to Hoak in July because she thinks he is a better candidate for the supervisor's office.
"Morally and ethically, you don't want him (Mychajliw) behind that desk," Morales said.
Mychajliw, the youngest of seven children to Polish and Ukrainian immigrants, grew up in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood. He moved to Hamburg several years ago. After reporting for two TV stations, WKBW and WGRZ, he worked in public relations before being elected county comptroller in a special election in 2012. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2017. He also finished third in the primary last year for the 27th Congressional District seat.
Mychajliw, 47, the father of three with another child on the way, said he has lost 30 pounds campaigning door to door. He said he writes "meticulous notes" on each visit and sends handwritten postcards to follow up. And he is concentrating on visiting Democrats and senior citizens, he said.
"A lot of people are surprised I'm knocking on their door, asking for their vote," he said. "I'm not going to be outworked by anybody."
He is running in a town that former President Donald Trump won by 242 votes. There are about 17,500 Democrats, 12,500 Republicans and 9,100 unaffiliated voters in the town, but there have been Republican supervisors, including Steven J. Walters, who beat Randy Hoak's father for the job in 2005.
If elected, Mychajliw said his first initiative will be to bring in a team of accountants and review the books in every department.
"If you can't measure it, you can't manage it," he said.
He pledges to hold the line on taxes and cut spending, while fully funding police.
"I want to figure out ways to deliver a tax cut," he said, adding he does not know what specific cuts might be enacted until accountants look at the books.
Mychajliw favors term limits, and would serve only two terms, he said.
"My focus would be bringing more people in the Town of Hamburg," he said.
He also wants to strengthen the housing market and reduce government spending.
Chris Grant, a longtime friend and adviser to Mychajliw, said he is familiar to people because many remember when he was a television reporter.
"He is a familiar face to them," Grant said. "People trusted him as a news person before the news became hyper-political."