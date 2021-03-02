State's Covid-19 positivity rate is below 5%

New York State's rate of positive Covid-19 tests was 4.53% Monday, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

The governor said vigilance is crucial in battling the virus, and he urged residents to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands even as vaccinations are being given every day.

There were 82 deaths in the state Monday, bringing the total to 38,660.

The state's seven-day average of Covid-19 positive test results remains steady at 3.08% Monday.

There were 199 positive tests in Western New York Monday. The seven-day average positivity rate for the region was 1.84% Monday.

There were four deaths in the region Monday, all in Erie County. The Western New York region also includes Niagara County, Chautauqua County, Cattaraugus County and Allegany County.

