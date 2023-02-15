ALBANY – The State Senate overwhelmingly rejected Gov. Kathy Hochul's nominee to lead New York's highest court on Wednesday, a significant blow to the Democratic governor dealt by members of her own party.

Hochul's selection, state Appellate Court Justice Hector LaSalle, was defeated 39-20.

All 39 votes against LaSalle came from Democrats, who hold a 42-seat majority in the chamber. Among those voting against LaSalle were two Buffalo senators, Tim Kennedy and Sean Ryan.

Although from the rival party to Hochul, the chamber's 21 Republicans largely voted in favor of her nominee, with one exception: Sen. Mario Mattera of Long Island was recorded in the negative.

At the beginning of her first full, elected term in office, the fight over the LaSalle nomination has strained relations between Hochul and Senate Democrats, as well as between the governor and some labor unions that opposed her nominee. The outcome raised questions about whether Hochul, a moderate, will be able to exert influence over a chamber run by Democrats to her political left, and whether her administration was unprepared for the backlash her nominee would generate.

The vote Wednesday may now also end a legal dispute over whether the full Senate was required to hold a vote on the nomination.

In a statement, Hochul said that while "long overdue," the Senate had "finally acquiesced to a vote on the floor on the nomination of Justice Hector LaSalle."

"This vote is an important victory for the constitution. But it was not a vote on the merits of Justice LaSalle, who is an overwhelmingly qualified and talented jurist," Hochul said. "Now that the full Senate has taken a vote, I will work toward making a new nomination. I remain committed to selecting a qualified candidate to lead the court and deliver justice. That is what New Yorkers deserve."

In remarks on the Senate floor, Democrats cited LaSalle judicial decisions they did not feel protected abortion rights, labor unions and the rights of defendants in the criminal justice system. Ryan said that New York needed a chief judge of the state Court of Appeals who has "a broad vision of the law, has a broad vision of how the law affects society and knows that the decisions of those courts affect everybody in society."

"The court cases we saw and read gave an excessively narrow vision of the law, a court with their handcuffs on," Ryan said. "I can't work to protect the right to unionize, I can't work to protect the rights of women, I can't work to protect the rights of minorities who sit on criminal justice panels. Narrow vision. Too narrow for a broad constitution."

LaSalle, who sat in the Senate gallery as the vote took place, said during his confirmation hearing in January that, as a mid-level appellate court judge, he was strictly bound to follow precedent. He is the presiding justice of the Appellate Division of the Second Judicial Department of the State Supreme Court.

The Court of Appeals, the state's highest, has a broader degree of discretion. LaSalle said during his testimony that he was pro-union, pro-choice on the issue of abortion, and in some cases, made rulings on cases where he disagreed with the outcome, but was bound by precedent.

Republicans argued that Democrats would confirm only an activist chief judge, one who would veer the Court of Appeals politically leftward.

During the confirmation process, a coalition of liberal groups opposed to LaSalle did argue under the prior chief judge, Janet DiFiore, a conservative 4-3 majority had emerged in many of the court's decisions. Hochul, Republicans, and other LaSalle allies argued that opponents had unfairly mischaracterized a few of more than 5,000 decisions he had rendered.

"He is an incredible jurist, who calls balls and strikes," State Sen. Anthony Palumbo, a Long Island Republican, said on the Senate floor. "And he's a plain old liberal Democrat, which apparently isn't good enough."

The vote, held with little advance notice to the public, could end a legal confrontation that Palumbo began last week.

In mid-January, the Democratic-controlled Senate Judiciary Committee voted down forwarding LaSalle's nomination to the full Senate chamber. That sparked a lawsuit by Palumbo against Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and a number of Democratic senators. A state Supreme Court hearing on Long Island is scheduled for Friday.

Like Hochul, Senate Republicans argued the state constitution requires a vote by the full 63-member chamber. Stewart-Cousins argued that the Senate has the right to determine its own internal rules and procedures, including to end LaSalle's nomination process if there was not sufficient support in the Judiciary Committee.

On Wednesday, Stewart-Cousins said Senate Democrats would had "acted constitutionally by following our own set of rules, which as a separate branch of government, we are empowered to create and follow under the State Constitution."

But she said it was necessary for Senate Democrats to "rise to our leadership responsibilities and end the ongoing distraction of the Justice Hector LaSalle nomination."

"We have a state to run. The 2023-2024 $227 billion dollar budget is due in six weeks," Stewart-Cousins said. "Our highest court has no appointed Chief Judge, and we need the court system to function. This court case, if allowed to continue, would’ve dragged on for months and stymied our judicial system. It’s time to put this matter to rest.”

Palumbo said on Wednesday that he planned to continue his lawsuit, despite the full Senate having conducted a vote, because he wants a court ruling stating that such a vote is legally required.

"We have an entire body making a decision based upon a little gamesmanship, hoping to render the lawsuit moot, so that the courts can't say as a matter of law, 'Folks, every judicial nominee goes to the floor of the Senate,'" Palumbo said. "And why is that significant? Because there's a rule regarding mootness and I'm going to suggest to you folks, that, when actions are taken in contravention to the law or intended to evade a justiciable or an actual decision by a court, it does not render it moot. So I look forward to Friday."

Hochul had herself considered suing, but was spared that decision by Palumbo's action last week.

Ahead of the full Senate vote on Wednesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a brief meeting where the January rejection of LaSalle was reconsidered. In a reversal from the January vote, every member of the committee, Democrat and Republican, voted to forward LaSalle's nomination to the floor, without recommending whether he should be confirmed.

The two Democrats on the Judiciary Committee who voted in favor of LaSalle's nomination in January, State Sens. Kevin Thomas and Luis Sepulveda, both were absent from the Senate on Wednesday.

That prompted a Republican senator to quiz Brad Hoylman-Sigal, the Senate Judiciary chairman and a Democrat, about whether the vote was rushed to the floor because those lawmakers were not present.

"It's a session day," Hoylman-Sigal responded. "It's my opinion that everyone should be here on a session day. We don't plan our schedules around excused absences by individual senators."

Before the Judiciary Committee vote in January, Senate Democratic leadership had expanded its membership from 15 to 19 members, a move Hochul and Republicans blame for the committee's failure to forward LaSalle's nomination to the Senate floor. The Judiciary Committee in January voted down forwarding the nomination to the full Senate by a vote of 10-9, the narrowest possible margin.