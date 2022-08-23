 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State. Sen. Sean Ryan wins Democratic primary in NY's 61st District

  Updated
State Sen. Sean M. Ryan, D-Buffalo, has prevailed in the Democratic primary for the newly drawn 61st District, handily beating back a challenge from attorney Benjamin S. Carlisle. 

Ryan, 57, an attorney who has worked for Neighborhood Legal Services and the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo, served nine years in the State Assembly before winning a Senate seat two years ago.

Carlisle, 41, is an attorney who ran in last year's Buffalo mayoral race against Byron W. Brown and India Walton. He managed to pick up 219 write-in votes in that race.

One of the key issues in the race centered around bail reform. Carlisle wanted to end "cashless bail," the changes to the bail system passed in 2019 that eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges. Ryan, meanwhile, has said the old system affected lower income people who could not afford to pay bail, also noting that there have been changes made to the bail law as issues arose, such as allowing judges to place bail on repeat offenders out on bail and those accused of hate crimes.

In declaring victory Tuesday night at Erie County Democratic Party headquarters, Ryan said Democrats are working every day to cap drug costs, help people afford child care and protect reproductive rights.

"We’re going to keep doing that," Ryan said. "At the same time, we have so much work to do to protect rights that we fought decades to secure and to stop extreme politics and policies from taking hold in America. We've seen the playbook in states like Texas and Florida but we're not going to let that happen in New York state. We will protect reproductive choice."

The new 61st District flip flops southern and northern suburbs. Ryan represents the current 60th District, which includes part of Buffalo, the City and Town of Tonawanda, and the towns of Brant, Evans, Grand Island, Hamburg and Orchard Park. New boundary lines were drawn, and the 61st District will include part of Buffalo, the City and Town of Tonawanda, Grand Island and Amherst.

Ryan had the edge in campaign funds, with more than $400,000, while Carlisle raised $17,700 and had nearly $10,000 on hand, according to the state Board of Elections.

Ryan will face incumbent Sen. Edward A. Rath III in the November election for the 61st District. Rath prevailed in the Republican primary Tuesday over Joel A. Giambra, who ended his campaign last month after the new boundary lines for the district came out.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

