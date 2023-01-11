State Sen. Sean Ryan, now overseeing $4B in economic spending, plans push for high-paying jobs in WNY

State Sen. Sean Ryan, who was appointed last week to lead a committee overseeing more than $4 billion in annual economic development spending, wants to use the position to ensure tax dollars are spent to create not just jobs, but good-paying ones.

The Buffalo Democrat described some of his plans for the Senate Committee on Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business in an interview on Wednesday.

For the past four years, the committee had been led by a Democrat from Long Island, Anna Kaplan, who lost her re-election bid in 2022. That opened up the position for Ryan, who believes having a chairperson from Western New York will benefit the region.

“I’m really pleased that Senate leadership appointed me,” Ryan said. “It’s a big committee.”

The committee’s principal role is overseeing more than $2.5 billion in annual spending by Empire State Development Corp., the economic development arm of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration. Under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, lawmakers at times criticized the agency’s initiatives as wasteful.

“Under the Cuomo administration, these programs too often missed the mark,” Ryan said.

Before winning elected office, Ryan worked at a nonprofit development entity called the Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Co. Inc., where he was executive director and general counsel and created a redevelopment plan for a section of the West Side. That background has shaped his plan for the committee’s priorities.

“The largest problem in the Western New York economy is a lack of high-paying jobs,” Ryan said. “There’s not enough of them to get people out of poverty and that has really helped focus my attention on the types of companies we should be giving subsidies to. For a long time, we just kind of looked past that and said, ‘We’re very happy they’re offering X number of jobs.’ But nobody asked if people in those communities could afford to live on that salary.”

Ryan pointed to the Buffalo Billion program under Cuomo, which brought a Tesla solar cell factory to Riverbend, but created jobs paying workers a below-average wage for industrial work in Western New York, he said.

Ryan also plans greater scrutiny of industrial development agencies, entities formed by local governments to promote economic development. As another example of the government subsidizing low-wage work, Ryan points to tax incentives given the retail giant Amazon, such as $6.85 million granted by the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency in 2021.

“There are a lot of taxpayer dollars going to Amazon for them to come in, but those jobs are paying around minimum wage,” Ryan said.

Ryan wants to continue attempting to curb the practice of companies “shopping” for tax subsidies between various jurisdictions, which was a focus of a 2019 report released by the Senate Committee on Investigations and Government Operations.

Ryan has a much more positive view of the Green CHIPS bill that Hochul’s administration pushed through the Legislature last June, which then induced Micron to commit to building the largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States in Onondaga County. Micron promises nearly 50,000 New York jobs, including approximately 9,000 high-paying Micron jobs. The company is eligible to receive $9 billion in federal, state and local incentives if Micron makes good on its promise to spend up to $100 billion building chip plants.

Another important aspect of the committee, according to Ryan, is focusing attention on job-training programs that will prepare workers for the needs of companies that are already in New York, “training and upskilling people that are already in the workforce.”

For economic development, job training has become more important than luring companies from other states with tax breaks, he said.

“Definitely, the paradigm has shifted,” Ryan said.

Ensuring that federal stimulus funds are spent effectively to build out rural broadband Internet capacity is another priority. And Ryan is interested in getting to the root of the delays women- and minority-owned businesses face in being certified as such by Empire State Development, pointing to a March article in The Buffalo News on the topic.