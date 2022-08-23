State Sen. Edward A. Rath III wins Republican primary in NY's 61st District

Incumbent State Sen. Edward A. Rath III won the Republican primary Tuesday in the newly drawn 61st District.
And it wasn't much of a contest, considering candidate Joel A. Giambra, a former Erie County executive, ended his campaign for the seat in July after the new boundary lines for the district came out. But that came too late in the game, meaning Giambra's name remained on the ballot Tuesday even though he was no longer campaigning.
Rath's win means he will face off in November against Democratic State Sen. Sean M. Ryan. Ryan represents the current 60th District, but reapportionment lumped Rath and Ryan into the same Senate district.
The 61st District includes part of Buffalo, the City and Town of Tonawanda, Grand Island and Amherst.
