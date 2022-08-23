 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Sen. Edward A. Rath III wins Republican primary in NY's 61st District

  • Updated
  • 0
Ed-Rath-Election-Vote-scull-Avant-Republican (copy)

Edward Rath III speaks on Nov. 5, 2019.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News file photo
Incumbent State Sen. Edward A. Rath III won the Republican primary Tuesday in the newly drawn 61st District.

And it wasn't much of a contest, considering candidate Joel A. Giambra, a former Erie County executive, ended his campaign for the seat in July after the new boundary lines for the district came out. But that came too late in the game, meaning Giambra's name remained on the ballot Tuesday even though he was no longer campaigning. 

Rath's win means he will face off in November against Democratic State Sen. Sean M. Ryan. Ryan represents the current 60th District, but reapportionment lumped Rath and Ryan into the same Senate district.

The 61st District includes part of Buffalo, the City and Town of Tonawanda, Grand Island and Amherst.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

