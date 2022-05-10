State judge weighs adding Assembly to redistricting effort

A state judge reserved decision Tuesday on a last-minute bid to include the Assembly in redrawing New York's congressional and State Senate maps without partisan gerrymandering, even as some state primary elections loom on June 28.

While the latest chapter of the ongoing redistricting dispute played out before State Supreme Court Justice Patrick F. McAllister in Bath, a separate federal court decision in Albany set this year's congressional election for Aug. 23 – a change from the original June 28 date.

In the Bath hearing conducted virtually and in-person, McAllister heard from a parade of witnesses: elections officials, political party officials, candidates for office and others with ideas on how to conduct the 2022 primary and general elections. The maps for congressional and State Senate districts are expected to be delivered next week by a court-appointed special master, but the original case filed in early February never included lines drawn for the Assembly.

Now McAllister is weighing arguments presented Tuesday in proceedings instituted by Greene County resident Gary Greenberg, who contends the Assembly maps were as unconstitutional as the others and should not be allowed to stand until the next reapportionment follows the 2030 census.

"It's not a secret that Americans worry about our democracy and election integrity," said attorney James Walden, who represents Greenberg, a former Democratic candidate for the State Senate. "Americans no longer trust the political class to protect the integrity of their democracy."

He also noted that except for the Assembly maps, the Court of Appeals agreed with McAllister's original decision declaring unconstitutional the lines imposed by the Legislature after the Independent Redistricting Commission deadlocked. Now the court weighs Greenberg's effort to include the Assembly in new maps being drawn by Jonathan Cervas, the special master appointed by McAllister.

Attorney Aaron Foldenauer, also arguing for Assembly inclusion and for Greenberg and others to intervene in the case, said Cervas should immediately consider the Assembly as he prepares new maps for release next week.

"The court can now easily fold the Assembly into the process," he said.

But the judge raised questions, and at one point countered that he was not so sure the intervenors' aims can be accommodated at this late date.

"I'm not so sure you are right," McAllister told Foldenauer.

He also wondered why Greenberg and Gavin Wax, another potential intervenor, waited so long to seek inclusion in a case filed in February. He noted the state primary has already been certified for June 28, that military and overseas absentee ballots will be mailed this week, that boards of elections are already readying computers for June, and that elections for the Democratic State Committee are also slated for June.

In addition, McAllister underscored that elections for delegates to judicial nominating conventions could also be affected since they are based on Assembly districts.

Nevertheless, Foldenauer said the Assembly could be reapportioned in time.

"You're right, changing Assembly districts would have a ripple effect," he said. "That's why it is so important this court act now to correct the unconstitutional maps here, given the broad impact."

"While imperfect," added Walden, "it's better than what the Court of Appeals wanted to avoid – an election with unconstitutional maps."

Various references were also made to those Republicans in the Assembly approving the Democratic plan passed by both houses and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul. It even led to speculation of cooperation between Democrats and Assembly Republicans who may have acquiesced because of satisfaction with their current districts.

That raised the ire of Craig R. Bucki, the Buffalo attorney representing Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie.

"You better have evidence to make that kind of assertion about elected officials who take an oath to uphold the Constitution and State Constitution," he said. "That's particularly irresponsible and unbecoming an officer of the court."

Another Buffalo attorney, James Ostrowski, represented Benjamin S. Carlisle, seeking to run in the Democratic primary against Sen. Sean M. Ryan, and Eddie Egriu, who wants to challenge Rep. Brian Higgins. He argued his clients should be "compensated" (possibly with reduced requirements) for time and effort spent collecting petition signatures for districts that may be wiped out.

In a separate development, U.S. District Judge Gary L. Sharpe in Albany dispelled any questions about this year's congressional primary by setting the date for Aug. 23, rejecting a lawsuit contending the date would not allow enough time mandated by federal law for mailing of military and absentee ballots.

