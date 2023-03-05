WASHINGTON – If that Chinese spy balloon that hovered across America for days last month freaked you out, know this: It revealed a gap in what America can detect in its skies.

That's the conclusion of military experts who know that the balloon episode pointed out the fact that the systems that the U.S. and Canada use to detect threats coming from the north are out of date. As a result, some fear that the U.S. homeland could be vulnerable to a non-nuclear attack from China or Russia, all because the aging systems currently in place struggle not only to detect balloons, but might also miss fast-moving, low-flying, non-nuclear missiles.

The concern is both bipartisan and binational.

"I think we need to improve our detection across the board for a number of reasons," Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a New York Democrat who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said last week.

"How did we get into a position where the greatest nation in the world doesn't know what is traversing our own airspace?" Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said last month.

"Most definitely, this (balloon) incident demonstrates the need to invest in our continental defense, which is exactly what we're doing," Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand told the Canadian Press during a February trip to Washington.

An outdated NORAD

Many North Americans only hear about NORAD – a joint U.S.-Canadian military operation officially known the North American Aerospace Defense Command – on Christmas Eve, when, as the story goes, its staff delight children on both sides of the border as they track Santa's journey across the sky.

But NORAD is really at work every day monitoring the skies above the U.S. and Canada, looking for threats, just as it has for decades. The trouble is, it's been using much of the same equipment for decades to look for both a long-feared threat – a nuclear attack using high-flying ballistic missiles – and newer threats that are quite literally under the radar: spy balloons and, more ominously, land-attack cruise missiles.

Whereas ballistic missiles soar into the stratosphere and space before returning to earth, land-attack cruise missiles fly relatively close to the ground. What's more, some modern cruise missiles can travel as far as 2,500 miles and can be launched from land, ships, submarines and aircraft.

NORAD's problem is twofold.

"There are almost no purpose-built defenses against low-altitude cruise missile threats," the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a nonpartisan Washington think tank, said in a report last year.

And on top of that, that think tank noted that NORAD's U.S. and Canadian command system "employs 1990s-era technology and uses 1960s-era decision processes."

Low-altitude cruise missiles have been around since the 1990s, but there are a number of reasons why experts fear it's increasingly possible that U.S. adversaries could use them against the American homeland. For one thing, tensions between the U.S. and its two main rivals, China and Russia, are at their highest point in years. For another, NORAD's radar systems are designed to detect and provide early warnings about nuclear attacks from high-flying ballistic missiles, not missiles that can travel only a few hundred feet off the ground.

"Stealthy, low-flying cruise missiles could be used as a first wave to attack critical targets, such as command and control and leadership facilities, with little or no warning," the Congressional Budget Office warned in a 2021 report.

What can be done?

The first step in solving any problem is admitting that you have it, and military leaders in both the U.S. and Canada have done just that.

Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of NORAD and the U.S. Northern Command, acknowledged that existing radar systems failed to pick up three balloon incursions during the Trump administration and one in the early days of the Biden administration.

"I will tell you that we did not detect those threats," VanHerck told reporters last month. "And that's a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out. But I don't want to go in further detail."

Gillibrand noted that military officials tweaked its radar systems after the Chinese spy balloon was discovered in order to detect other low-flying objects. She noted that other adjustments to NORAD's radar system could be necessary.

"We just have to change how it's focused," Gillibrand said. "And I think that's probably going to require more investments, which I'm going to ask for in the Armed Services and Intelligence committees and this year's defense bill."

But those tweaks would fall short of building a complete cruise missile defense system – which could be enormously expensive. The Congressional Budget Office projected that such a system could cost anywhere from $77 billion to $466 billion over 20 years, although the Center for Strategic and International Studies said there could be more affordable alternatives.

Gillibrand said the debate over missile defense will continue in Congress this year, and that she will press to make sure any system fully protects the Northeast – even though some in the military have said it's more necessary to protect critical military targets in other parts of the country.

Meanwhile in Canada, the debate is essentially over. Last year, Canada committed nearly $40 billion over 20 years as its share of modernizing NORAD and protecting its cities and critical facilities from attack. Given that the U.S. economy is about 11½ times bigger than Canada's, a comparable commitment on the part of the U.S. would equal about $460 billion – just about the Congressional Budget's top-end estimate for a complete cruise missile defense system.

Anand, Canada's minister of national defense, explained the nation's reasoning for the big investment in a speech last June.

"As autocratic regimes threaten the rules-based international order that has protected us for decades, and as our competitors develop new technologies like hypersonic weapons and advanced cruise missiles, there is a pressing need to modernize Canada’s NORAD capabilities," she said.