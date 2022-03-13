Special Niagara Falls Council meetings irk Donta Myles

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino has the power to call special meetings of the City Council anytime he wants.
But Councilman Donta L. Myles says that from now on, if he doesn't think a special meeting is necessary, he won't attend.
"From here on out, if it's a special meeting that has no time sensitivity, they need not expect me," said Myles.
He skipped the last special meeting, which Restaino called for 6 p.m. on a Friday, in part because he had a family commitment and in part because he didn't approve of holding it.
The agenda for that Feb. 25 meeting, which Restaino called with three days notice, contained seven items.
Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer said only two of them were time sensitive: contracts for the state's USA Niagara Development Corp. to continue to manage Old Falls Street programming, and with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to fund trolley service in the city this year.
Both contracts had to be approved by Feb. 28, and the Council's next regular meeting was to be March 1, Spanbauer said. Its previous meeting was Feb. 16.
Myles said if Restaino had contracts that needed approval by Feb. 28, he must have known about them well in advance and shouldn't have needed a special meeting.
"He's either doing it as a power flex, or it's poor time management between him and the administration," Myles said.
The remaining agenda items were the award of a contract to install a new gate at the public works yard; the purchase of thermal imaging cameras for the Fire Department; permission to install a historical marker at the Amtrak station; funding for a mentoring program at the LaSalle Educational Club; and changing the budgeted police roster from 92 officers and 26 detectives to 90 officers and 28 detectives.
After all those were approved unanimously in an eight-minute meeting, with Myles absent, only three items were on the agenda for the regular March 1 meeting.
Restaino declined to comment, but Spanbauer said he met with the mayor to discuss the topic Monday.
"The bottom line is, the mayor will call special meetings when he thinks it's necessary to do so. I support this mayor," Spanbauer said.
Restaino called special meetings on Nov. 15 with seven agenda items, Dec. 20 with 10 agenda items, and Jan. 14 with five items.
Other than special meetings the Council itself called to work on the 2022 budget, only two other special meetings were held in 2021. On June 1, one item was considered – a moratorium on permits for short-term rentals – and on Aug. 25, nine items were considered.
The Council always tries to take August off, but it usually ends up with a special meeting that month anyway.
Restaino's calls for special meetings do not include any opportunity for the public to address the Council, as they can at regularly scheduled meetings.
Spanbauer said he expects some discussion about changing that.
"My personal opinion is, I would like to see the public speak on agenda items at a special meeting," Spanbauer said.
On Jan. 6, Paul W. Wolf, president of the New York Coalition for Open Government, wrote to Restaino, asking for fewer special meetings and allowing public comment.
Monday, Wolf sent a letter to the Council saying Restaino didn't respond.
"The City Council should not allow the mayor to continue calling special meetings where the public is not allowed to speak," Wolf wrote. "While the city charter provides the mayor the power to call a special meeting and to limit the business items on the agenda, the Council also has powers that it can utilize to address this situation."
Although allowing public comments is typical for a local governing body, the state Open Meetings Law doesn't require it.