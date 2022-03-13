Special Niagara Falls Council meetings irk Donta Myles

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino has the power to call special meetings of the City Council anytime he wants.

But Councilman Donta L. Myles says that from now on, if he doesn't think a special meeting is necessary, he won't attend.

"From here on out, if it's a special meeting that has no time sensitivity, they need not expect me," said Myles.

He skipped the last special meeting, which Restaino called for 6 p.m. on a Friday, in part because he had a family commitment and in part because he didn't approve of holding it.

The agenda for that Feb. 25 meeting, which Restaino called with three days notice, contained seven items.

Council Chairman John K. Spanbauer said only two of them were time sensitive: contracts for the state's USA Niagara Development Corp. to continue to manage Old Falls Street programming, and with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to fund trolley service in the city this year.

Both contracts had to be approved by Feb. 28, and the Council's next regular meeting was to be March 1, Spanbauer said. Its previous meeting was Feb. 16.