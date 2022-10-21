Speaking to Buffalo Niagara Partnership, Hochul touts state economic development efforts in one word: Micron

As Gov. Kathy Hochul defended her economic development record before local business leaders Friday, it didn't take long for her to sum it up in one word:

Micron.

Micron Technologies' recent announcement of plans to invest up to $100 billion in a chip-making plant outside Syracuse seemed to underscore all of the state's latest efforts to create new and high paying jobs that she claims will jump start business development throughout the state.

Sean Kirst: 'Indescribable': In Syracuse, Micron announcement wraps in upstate dreams Micron intends to spend $100 billion over 20 years creating an estimated 9,000 jobs for manufacturing computer chips at the 1,400-acre White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, near Syracuse. It's the kind of this-can-never-happen moment every big upstate city has daydreamed about.

The jobs stemming from state and federal incentives for the Micron project, she said, extend "a message that we are business friendly." And she didn't mind adding a bit of political spin this election season, reminding her Buffalo Niagara Partnership audience that Republican opponent Lee Zeldin voted in Congress against the $280 billion bill that invests in science and technology.

"There would have been no Micron in this country to the scale they plan to build if my opponent had the opportunity to be in charge," she said. "Thank God he wasn't."

The governor, locked in a battle against Zeldin that polls show tightening and competitive, put her economic development efforts front and center during her hourlong address at Partnership headquarters on West Genesee Street. She touted New York advantages such as access to Great Lakes water and low cost hydropower, as well as a burgeoning work force developed at state sponsored facilities like Buffalo's Northland Training Center.

She pointed to another new $20 billion expansion just announced by IBM in Poughkeepsie and doubling state investments in the critical need for workforce development. She said she told Micron not to worry about worker shortages felt in other parts of the country – New York will satisfy the company's labor needs.

"This is one of my top, top, top priorities," she said. "It's one of the reasons Micron came to New York."

Zeldin, the Suffolk County congressman making moves in recent polls, outlined his own agenda during a similar Partnership appearance on Oct. 6. He concentrated on regulation, nixing "unrealistic" climate change goals, the consequences of "one party rule," reversing liberalized criminal justice laws and decreasing taxes, arguing that New Yorkers continue to exit the state because a high school or college diploma no longer guarantees a job.

Hochul, however, painted a rosier picture, even as Partnership President Dottie Gallagher asked pointed questions submitted by the organization's members. Some are "nervous," Gallagher said, about the state's ambitious plans to stem global warning. Will the electric grid be ready, she asked, to accommodate the all electric vehicles by 2035. Others question stated goals of limiting natural gas appliances as untimely.

"We're sticking with our climate goals; we will get there," the governor answered, noting that "now is the time" for electric vehicles.

"Our team is very smart," she said. "We're not going forward without a realistic plan, not pie in the sky. It's about a smooth transition, not an abrupt one."

But she also said the transition is necessary because of mounting evidence of climate change effects and the need for government response.

"You cannot deny them any more, as much as some will try," Hochul said.

It was clear, however, that some in her business-oriented audience remain concerned about state regulations and fees. Gallagher posed questions about Albany surcharges on unemployment insurance stemming from the massive job loss caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. A normal year might see $2.7 billion in unemployment claims, Hochul explained. The Covid year resulted in more than $19 billion.

"It decimated our fund," she said, noting a temporary need to repay federal government guarantees for a situation she described as "not ideal."

The state's overall Covid response could have been better, she acknowledged, pointing to the need for current leaders to develop a "playbook" for the future. She hopes Albany will be more "engaging with local governments," impose far less "top down" direction, and include more business leaders at the table.

Hochul also continues to defend state efforts to reform aspects of the criminal justice system such as cashless bail, reiterating her efforts at budget time to roll back some of the changes instigated by progressive Democrats back in 2019. She said renewed criticism stems from the current "political campaign atmosphere," and that crime is increasing across the country, even as Buffalo's murder rate is down 35%.

Judge orders temporary block on enforcement of place of worship gun ban U.S District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.'s temporary restraining order stops the new concealed carry restrictions that took effect Sept. 1 inside churches and other places of worship.

The governor touted state efforts to remove more than 8,000 guns from the streets, working with other states to stem the cross border flow of weapons, and new gun laws that she claims state data justifies because of crime reductions.

And just a day after U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. temporarily blocked enforcement of a new state gun ban in places of worship, the governor told reporters after the Partnership event that the state will appeal.

"We also believe you should not be able to carry a gun in church," she said, pointing to exceptions for security personnel. "We're talking about ordinary citizens filling our churches and our synagogues, even our schools, with guns."