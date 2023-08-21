Six Western New York fire departments will receive a share of more than $3.6 million in federal grants announced Monday by Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

The funds will be used to provide new gear, training and emergency supplies to a total of 27 fire companies across Upstate New York through FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program. The grants are awarded on a competitive basis.

The largest grants locally – $277,219.04 each – will be given to the fire departments in the villages of Delevan and Depew.

Also receiving grants are the West Seneca Fire District, $174,600; Lewiston Fire Company No. 2, $90,508.57; the South Lockport Fire Company, $57,476.19; and the Wolcottsville Fire Department in the Niagara County Town of Royalton, $56,500.