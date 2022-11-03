Six candidates vie for five vacancies on the State Supreme Court

Six candidates are vying this year for five seats on the Western New York bench of State Supreme Court.

Four candidates – two Republicans and two Democrats – are cross-endorsed by the Republican and Democratic parties and appear on both parties' ballot lines.

Republicans Kelly A. Vacco and Gerald J. Greenan III have bipartisan support. Vacco is a Town of Boston justice. Greenan, an administrative judge for the state Parole Commission, is making his third bid for Supreme Court.

Incumbent Democratic Justices Tracey A. Bannister, of the Appellate Division, and Craig D. Hannah, a former Buffalo City Court judge appointed to a vacancy on the Supreme Court bench, also were cross-endorsed.

Each of the four are expected to garner enough votes to secure victories Tuesday.

The race for the final Supreme Court slot may come down to two other candidates who were not cross-endorsed by both major political parties: Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan, a Democrat who also has the Working Families Party backing, and Joseph C. Lorigo, a Conservative with Republican backing who leads the minority caucus in the Erie County Legislature.

Heneghan was appointed to the Buffalo City Court by Mayor Byron W. Brown in late 2017 and was elected to the position in fall 2018. Prior to that, she was a litigator for 19 years, primarily in State Supreme Court, she said.

“I think just my experience alone makes me a great candidate for Supreme Court,” Heneghan said. “Between my experience as a litigator and then my experience on the bench … and as a trial judge at this level, you’re really exposed to so many different things. You really kind of learn how to work in a courtroom from a different perspective of a practicing attorney.”

She received a “well-qualified” rating from the Bar Association of Erie County, a “highly qualified” rating from the Women’s Bar Association of Western New York and a “superior” assessment from the Minority Bar Association of Western New York.

Heneghan also has received endorsements from the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association, Buffalo Firefighters and about a dozen other union endorsements, she said.

Lorigo has been a county legislator since 2012, and a lawyer for 15 years. Being the only practicing attorney in the field of candidates sets him apart, and both roles give him a unique perspective for the bench, he said.

“Everyone else is either a sitting judge or some type of administrative judge,” he said. “I think it’s an important distinction because I’m out there every day representing clients. I’m out there in the courts. I’m out there dealing with people. And I get calls from people, from clients, every single day – not only as a lawyer but as a legislator – from people who are looking for help, whether that be legal help or governmental help. And that’s not something that any of my opponents in this race can say.”

Lorigo has been endorsed by the Conservative and Republican political parties of all eight counties in Western New York and has the endorsement of AFSCME Local 1095, the blue-collar union for Erie County employees, he said. That’s the endorsement that he “values very highly.”

Still, “the only endorsement that matters in this race is the endorsement of the people who go out and vote,” he added.

Lorigo and Greenan were the only candidates for Supreme Court that received a "not recommended" rating from the Erie County Bar Association.

Prior to Greenan's current role as an administrative judge for the state Parole Commission, presiding over thousands of parole violation hearings, he prosecuted violators for more than a decade as a general counsel and then deputy commissioner at the state Liquor Authority.

Bannister was elected as a State Supreme Court judge in 2008 and was appointed to the Appellate Division by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Nov. 1, 2019. She was rated "outstanding" by the county bar association.

Hannah, who was recently appointed to the State Supreme Court, previously served as a Buffalo City Court judge from 2006 until his appointment as chief judge on May 1, 2019. He was rated "outstanding" by the county bar association.

Vacco's husband is former Republican state Attorney General Dennis C. Vacco. She was rated "well qualified" by the county bar association.